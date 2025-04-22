US Vice President JD Vance Embarks On Exciting Cultural Journey To Jaipur With Family, Exploring Iconic Landmarks And Indian Heritage

Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance and his family are set to visit Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal, as part of their cultural exploration of India.

United States Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their children, is currently on a four-day visit to India. On Tuesday, the Vance family traveled to Jaipur for a cultural tour, where they received a warm welcome at Amber Fort. Staying at the Rambagh Palace, the family made their way to the iconic fort, where they were greeted with a traditional Rajasthani dance performance and beautifully decorated elephants. The vibrant atmosphere marked another highlight of the Vance family’s India visit, which has included a series of cultural and diplomatic engagements.

JD Vance Visits The Central Cottage Industries Emporium In New Delhi

On Monday, JD Vance and his family explored the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in New Delhi. During their visit, Showroom GM Meera Somani shared with ANI that the Vance family thoroughly enjoyed their experience at the emporium. They purchased various items, including pottery, papier-mâché pieces, and teas. This visit marked another cultural stop for the Vance family, who have shown great interest in experiencing India’s rich heritage and craftsmanship during their stay.

Vance Explored The Akshardham Temple With Family

Earlier in the week, on Monday morning, JD Vance and his family visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. The family embraced the cultural experience, with the Vance children dressed in traditional Indian attire, including kurta-pyjamas and an Anarkali-style outfit for their daughter. During their visit, the Vice President spent around 55 minutes admiring the temple’s architecture and offered prayers for world peace. Radhika Shukla, a spokesperson for the temple, confirmed that the Vice President and his family had a meaningful and reflective visit.

Warm Welcome At Palam Airport

Upon their arrival in India, Vice President Vance and his family were welcomed at Palam Airport by Union Minister for Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Vance family received a ceremonial Guard of Honour, marking the beginning of the Vice President’s official visit to India. The warm reception set the tone for the trip, highlighting the growing friendship between the two nations.

Meeting Prime Minister Modi

On the first day of his visit, Vice President Vance met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Vance expressed that it was an “honor” to meet the Prime Minister, describing Modi as a “great leader.” On the social media platform X, Vance also shared his gratitude for the hospitality extended to his family, writing, “It was an honor to see Prime Minister Modi this evening. He’s a great leader, and he was incredibly kind to my family.” The Vice President further expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening relations between the two countries, saying, “I look forward to working under President Trump’s leadership to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the people of India!”

In turn, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Vice President Vance and his family, stating that both nations are committed to advancing cooperation in sectors like trade, technology, defense, energy, and people-to-people exchanges. On X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Pleased to welcome US Vice President JD Vance and his family to New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Upcoming Visit to Agra

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance and his family are set to visit Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal, as part of their cultural exploration of India. This visit marks the final leg of their tour, which has already included stops in New Delhi and Jaipur. Their trip to India will conclude on April 24, with the Vance family departing at 6:40 AM. The visit strengthens diplomatic and cultural ties between the United States and India.

