US Vice President JD Vance To Visit India, Meeting With PM Modi Amid Trade Talks

US Vice President JD Vance is set to begin a two-nation tour from April 18, with India as his first stop before heading to Italy, the White House confirmed on Wednesday. The visit underscores deepening ties between Washington and New Delhi, particularly on economic and strategic fronts.

Strengthening Strategic and Cultural Ties

Accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, the Vice President will engage in high-level meetings with Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is expected to discuss “shared economic and geopolitical priorities” with Indian officials during his time in the country.

Beyond the diplomatic engagements, Vance’s itinerary includes stops in Jaipur and Agra, where he will visit key cultural landmarks, further adding a personal and symbolic dimension to the trip.

For Usha Vance, this marks her first official visit to India in her capacity as Second Lady. With familial roots in Andhra Pradesh, her presence adds cultural depth to the visit.

She brings “a full bag of credentials and a touch of Indian culture in the American political system,” as noted in the White House statement.

A Complex Backdrop of Trade Negotiations

The timing of Vance’s visit is crucial, coming amid intense backchannel negotiations for a bilateral trade deal between the two nations.

The foundation for this agreement was laid during Prime Minister Modi’s February meeting with then-US President Donald Trump.

Just earlier this month, Trump introduced a steep 27% reciprocal tariff on Indian imports. However, a 90-day pause on tariffs—excluding China—was also announced, potentially giving both sides breathing room to negotiate.

Sources suggest that while a complete agreement may not be inked within this window, the structure and key elements could be finalised in the coming weeks.

Italy Stop Includes Key Vatican Talks

After his India visit, Vance will continue on to Italy. There, he’s scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

He will also have a significant meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, highlighting the diplomatic and interfaith dimensions of the trip.

“Win-Win” Hopes for Trade Deal

As trade negotiations move forward, an Indian trade official told Reuters last week that both sides have finalised the terms of reference for the initial stage of the trade deal.

The official added that a mutually beneficial agreement could emerge within the next 90 days, saying it was possible that a “win-win” deal could take shape soon.

