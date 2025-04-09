Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

What started with a casual “Hi” between Jaclyn and Chandan, a young theology enthusiast and passionate Christian, soon blossomed into a cross-continental love story built on shared faith, creativity, and emotional connection.

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village


Jaclyn Forero, a photographer from the United States, journeyed thousands of miles across the globe to a remote village in Andhra Pradesh, India, to marry the man she met through a simple message on Instagram.

What started with a casual “Hi” between Jaclyn and Chandan, a young theology enthusiast and passionate Christian, soon blossomed into a cross-continental love story built on shared faith, creativity, and emotional connection. Over the course of 14 months, the pair built their bond through heartfelt conversations, virtual dates, and unwavering support, despite cultural differences and a nine-year age gap.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Jaclyn Forero (@jaclyn.forero)

“I messaged Chandan first. From his profile, I saw that he was a passionate Christian man who knew theology,” Jaclyn shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. “After 8 months of dating online and getting my mother’s overwhelming approval, she and I flew to India for the trip of a lifetime.”

Jaclyn’s emotional 45-second video montage posted online chronicles their journey—from digital messages to real-life moments spent together, revealing how a simple Instagram connection turned into a deep, unbreakable bond.

The couple faced skepticism, unsolicited opinions, and cultural judgments. “People have been everything from judgemental, to supportive, to awkwardly silent,” Jaclyn wrote. “But the odds were stacked against us, and God has been miraculously opening doors for us each step of the way.”

Their story has drawn massive support and love across social media platforms.

One user wrote, “Nine years is nothing. My husband and I are over ten years apart. If the Lord is guiding you, go for it!”

Another shared their own experience: “Seven months later, I was flying to India to marry him. Now, three and a half years later, we’re still going strong.”

Jaclyn and Chandan also run a YouTube channel where they document their journey. Their bio reads: “A divorced Christian mother struggling to find love centred on faith meets a younger man on Instagram living in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh.”

Currently, the couple is in the process of applying for Chandan’s visa, hoping to begin their married life together in the United States. “We’re excited for a new chapter with big adventures in store,” Jaclyn wrote, signing off with gratitude for all the love and prayers they’ve received.

ALSO READ: NIA Team Reaches US To Secure Extradition Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Filed under

Instagram Love US Woman viral news

Tahawwur Rana, a key accu

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?
newsx

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village
The story of how Tahawwur

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator
Tahawwur Rana

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US
newsx

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win...
Mary Kom with her husband

Who Is Mary Kom’s Husband? Olympic Champion’s Marriage Is Reportedly Heading Towards Divorce After 20...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win Chances

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win...

Who Is Mary Kom’s Husband? Olympic Champion’s Marriage Is Reportedly Heading Towards Divorce After 20 Years

Who Is Mary Kom’s Husband? Olympic Champion’s Marriage Is Reportedly Heading Towards Divorce After 20...

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank