US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

What started with a casual “Hi” between Jaclyn and Chandan, a young theology enthusiast and passionate Christian, soon blossomed into a cross-continental love story built on shared faith, creativity, and emotional connection.

Jaclyn Forero, a photographer from the United States, journeyed thousands of miles across the globe to a remote village in Andhra Pradesh, India, to marry the man she met through a simple message on Instagram.

What started with a casual “Hi” between Jaclyn and Chandan, a young theology enthusiast and passionate Christian, soon blossomed into a cross-continental love story built on shared faith, creativity, and emotional connection. Over the course of 14 months, the pair built their bond through heartfelt conversations, virtual dates, and unwavering support, despite cultural differences and a nine-year age gap.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Jaclyn Forero (@jaclyn.forero)

“I messaged Chandan first. From his profile, I saw that he was a passionate Christian man who knew theology,” Jaclyn shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. “After 8 months of dating online and getting my mother’s overwhelming approval, she and I flew to India for the trip of a lifetime.”

Jaclyn’s emotional 45-second video montage posted online chronicles their journey—from digital messages to real-life moments spent together, revealing how a simple Instagram connection turned into a deep, unbreakable bond.

The couple faced skepticism, unsolicited opinions, and cultural judgments. “People have been everything from judgemental, to supportive, to awkwardly silent,” Jaclyn wrote. “But the odds were stacked against us, and God has been miraculously opening doors for us each step of the way.”

Their story has drawn massive support and love across social media platforms.

One user wrote, “Nine years is nothing. My husband and I are over ten years apart. If the Lord is guiding you, go for it!”

Another shared their own experience: “Seven months later, I was flying to India to marry him. Now, three and a half years later, we’re still going strong.”

Jaclyn and Chandan also run a YouTube channel where they document their journey. Their bio reads: “A divorced Christian mother struggling to find love centred on faith meets a younger man on Instagram living in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh.”

Currently, the couple is in the process of applying for Chandan’s visa, hoping to begin their married life together in the United States. “We’re excited for a new chapter with big adventures in store,” Jaclyn wrote, signing off with gratitude for all the love and prayers they’ve received.

ALSO READ: NIA Team Reaches US To Secure Extradition Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana