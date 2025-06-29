Uteruses Of 843 Women Sugarcane Labourers Forcibly Removed In Maharashtra’s Beed: Shocking Health Department Report Reveals

As per a health department report of the government it has been found that 843 women sugarcane farm laborers from Beed district in Maharashtra were subjected to hysterectomies prior to migrating for their seasonal work in late 2024. Shockingly, 477 women were in the age group of 30-35 years, and questions regarding informed medical necessity, consent, and institutional abuse are acute.

The concerning revelations emerged after health check-ups by the district administration prior to the annual Diwali migration of sugarcane cutters. Beed, which is colloquially referred to as the “sugarcane labour capital” of Maharashtra, sends close to 1.75 lakh workers of which approximately 78,000 are women every year to cut sugarcane in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Shocking 843 hysterectomies performed in Beed

Of 843 hysterectomies performed to remove the uterus, 279 were reportedly done in private clinics on government doctor-approved permission. Eventhough the health department claims the operations were carried out following due process, the number of surgeries and the relatively young age of the affected women have raised doubts that these hysterectomies were conducted to end menstruation and prevent pregnancy during the time of exhausting harvesting months.

Meanwhile, women who were affected had complained of medical complaints such as infections, stomach pain, heavy bleeding. Following this, health specialists and campaigners claimed that some of them could have been forced or tricked into getting the procedure done.

Brutal Condition of work for pregnant women in Beed

The health department report also added that 1,523 pregnant women were found to be employed in sugarcane fields in the last cycle of migration. Armed with sickles and facing the scorching heat of sun these women had no choice but to continue working even in pregnancy. After that, all of them have now been registered on the government’s Maternal and Child Care portal, but activists have claimed that the step comes too late for many of those who had already suffered permanent damage.

Malnutrition exist among workers in Beed

The health examination report also showed that 3,415 women had anemia due to iron, folic acid and B12 deficiencies, as well as repeated blood loss due to menstruation or post-operative issues. Anemia was severe in 73 women and they are being treated for it.

Because of poverty, inferior access to healthcare, and ignorance some of these women are suffering in silence. Thalassemia and undiagnosed infections are further aggravating their health emergencies.