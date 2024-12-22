Uttar Pradesh: 150-Year-Old Stepwell Discovered In Sambhal During Excavation Project

After 46 long years, the Shiv-Hanuman temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has reopened its doors, revealing a historic discovery that has captivated the local community. During an excavation led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a stunning stepwell, believed to be around 150 years old, was unearthed in the Chandausi area of the district.

The District Magistrate of Sambhal, Rajendra Pensiya, confirmed that the excavation team uncovered a baoli (stepwell) spanning 400 square meters, which features four chambers and multiple floors made of marble and brick. The structure, also known as the Ah-Baoli Talab, has been linked to the time of the king’s grandfather of Bilari, further adding to its historical significance.

The stepwell’s discovery marks a remarkable moment in the preservation of Uttar Pradesh’s architectural heritage. As the ASI team carefully dug through the layers of earth, they found that the lower floors of the stepwell were constructed using marble, while the upper floors were built with bricks. This architectural combination provides insight into the construction techniques used over a century ago.

The excavation also revealed the structure’s remarkable preservation, despite being completely covered by mud and soil over the years. The Nagar Palika team has been working diligently to remove the topsoil, and currently, only 210 square meters of the structure are visible, with plans to clear the rest of the site and tackle encroachments.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya noted that the excavation process began after a public meeting held on Saturday, and the team’s hard work continues. “As soon as we learned about the potential existence of a baoli beneath the ground, we initiated the excavation. We are committed to restoring this historical treasure and will uncover more information as the work progresses,” said Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation.

The baoli’s historical and cultural importance cannot be overstated, with Pensiya estimating its age to be around 150 years. He emphasized the significance of the discovery and the potential for further excavations to uncover more about the structure’s origins.

On the same day as the excavation, an ASI team also conducted a thorough survey of other historical sites, including the ancient Kalki Vishnu Temple in Sambhal. The survey, which lasted between 8 to 10 hours, covered 24 important sites across the district, including shrines and wells. Pensiya confirmed that the ASI would submit a report detailing their findings, ensuring that these sites are properly documented and preserved for future generations.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from the Chandausi area of Sambhal where excavation work is underway at an age-old Baori by the Sambhal administration pic.twitter.com/tSKzLYwSwL — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2024

The discovery of the stepwell, combined with the extensive survey of other ancient sites, underscores the growing efforts to protect and restore Sambhal’s cultural heritage. As the district continues to unearth more historical gems, it provides both locals and visitors a deeper connection to the region’s rich past.

The reopening of the Shiv-Hanuman temple and the discovery of the 150-year-old stepwell in Sambhal represent a significant moment in the preservation of Uttar Pradesh’s historical and cultural heritage. As excavation work continues, more fascinating insights into the past are sure to emerge, shedding light on the region’s ancient architecture and the lives of those who lived centuries ago.

