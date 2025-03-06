Uttar Pradesh: Bride’s Alleged ‘Live-In Relationship’ Girlfriend Crashes Engagement, Wedding Called Off

A woman in Uttar Pradesh interrupted an engagement ceremony, claiming to be the bride’s girlfriend. The woman alleged that they had been in a live-in relationship for four years and that the bride had rejected multiple marriage proposals to stay with her. The shocking revelation led to chaos, forcing the groom’s family to call off […]

A woman in Uttar Pradesh interrupted an engagement ceremony, claiming to be the bride’s girlfriend. The woman alleged that they had been in a live-in relationship for four years and that the bride had rejected multiple marriage proposals to stay with her. The shocking revelation led to chaos, forcing the groom’s family to call off the wedding.

Interruption at Engagement Ceremony

The incident occurred at Ruby Hotel in the Gandhi Park police station area. As the engagement ceremony proceeded, the alleged girlfriend stormed the stage, took the bride’s hand, and attempted to lead her away. The unexpected disruption quickly escalated into a heated confrontation, drawing the attention of guests and eventually requiring police intervention.

According to reports, the bride and her alleged girlfriend met in 2021 while attending the same coaching center. Over time, their bond deepened, leading them to move in together. The disruptor further claimed that the bride had sworn never to marry a man and had even threatened to take her own life if forced into an arranged marriage.

Bride Denies Allegations, Wedding Called Off

Despite the allegations, the bride outright denied any romantic involvement with the woman. This denial only fueled tensions at the venue, with both families getting involved in the dispute. The groom’s family, taken aback by the controversy, ultimately decided to cancel the wedding.

The police were called in to manage the escalating situation, and an investigation is currently underway to verify the claims made by the alleged girlfriend. While homosexuality is legal in India, same-sex marriage remains unrecognized, often leading to societal and familial pressures.

The incident has sparked discussions about LGBTQ+ relationships and societal expectations in India. While the Supreme Court decriminalized homosexuality in 2018, social acceptance remains a challenge. Many same-sex couples still face resistance from their families and communities, often being pressured into heterosexual marriages.

