Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Announces Developmet In Mathura After Ayodhya And Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Announces Developmet In Mathura After Ayodhya And Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that following the successful revitalization of Ayodhya and Prayagraj, the next major focus of development will be Mathura and Vrindavan.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Announces Developmet In Mathura After Ayodhya And Prayagraj


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that following the successful revitalization of Ayodhya and Prayagraj, the next major focus of development will be Mathura and Vrindavan. Addressing a gathering at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, where he launched Rangotsav 2025, CM Yogi highlighted the state’s commitment to transforming these spiritual and cultural hubs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He pointed out that visitors to Barsana are now benefiting from a new ropeway facility, a first for the region. He also mentioned that development projects worth ₹100 crore are currently underway. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, cities like Kashi have undergone significant rejuvenation, and Ayodhya has seen a revival. Now, it’s time to bring the same transformation to Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Govardhan,” CM Yogi emphasized.

The Chief Minister assured that the BJP government is dedicated to improving the infrastructure of the region, including cleaning the Yamuna River, and making it a prime destination for both pilgrims and tourists.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: Ministry Of Railway Announces Safety Related Reformations Ahead Holi At Stations, Check Here

Filed under

Mathura Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam: Court Directs Christian Michel to Furnish Rs 5 Lakh Bond, Surrender Passport

AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam: Court Directs Christian Michel to Furnish Rs 5 Lakh Bond, Surrender...

Hungary To Poll Citizens On Ukraine’s EU Membership, PM Viktor Orbán Says

Hungary To Poll Citizens On Ukraine’s EU Membership, PM Viktor Orbán Says

Women’s Day Quiz: Who Was The 1st Indian Woman Director ?

Women’s Day Quiz: Who Was The 1st Indian Woman Director ?

India and Bangladesh Strengthening Ties Through Development Cooperation: MEA

India and Bangladesh Strengthening Ties Through Development Cooperation: MEA

Ministry Of Railway Announces Safety Related Reformations Ahead Holi At Stations, Check Here

Ministry Of Railway Announces Safety Related Reformations Ahead Holi At Stations, Check Here

Entertainment

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR