Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that following the successful revitalization of Ayodhya and Prayagraj, the next major focus of development will be Mathura and Vrindavan. Addressing a gathering at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, where he launched Rangotsav 2025, CM Yogi highlighted the state’s commitment to transforming these spiritual and cultural hubs.

He pointed out that visitors to Barsana are now benefiting from a new ropeway facility, a first for the region. He also mentioned that development projects worth ₹100 crore are currently underway. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, cities like Kashi have undergone significant rejuvenation, and Ayodhya has seen a revival. Now, it’s time to bring the same transformation to Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Govardhan,” CM Yogi emphasized.

The Chief Minister assured that the BJP government is dedicated to improving the infrastructure of the region, including cleaning the Yamuna River, and making it a prime destination for both pilgrims and tourists.

