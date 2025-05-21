Uttar Pradesh: Five Young Boys Held By Cops For Raping A 12-Year-Old Inside A School, Threatened To Post Video On Social Media

According to the official, the accused allegedly filmed her footage after the assault and threatened to post it on social media if she spoke out. After watching the video, a neighbor alerted the girl's mother about the event, and on May 20, the mother filed a formal complaint.

Five young boys are being held by the police after reportedly raping a 12-year-old girl inside a school facility here, an official said on Wednesday. According to the official, the perpetrators and the survivor shared a village in the Moradabad area and were both members of the Dalit group.

The accused, who were in Classes 7 and 9, and who were between the ages of 12 and 15, “lured the girl to the school building near her house, drugged her with an intoxicant in a cold drink, and committed the crime.”

The mother told the authorities that the incident happened on the evening of May 8. She claimed that when her daughter was playing outside the house, the five lads enticed her inside the school building, where they committed a crime.

According to Inspector Manish Saxena, “All the five accused, who also belong to the Dalit community and live in the same area as the victim, have been taken into custody and medically examined.” According to Saxena, the police will bring them before the Juvenile Justice Board.

He claimed that because his father was a watchman at the school, initial inquiries showed that one of the defendants had access to the keys.