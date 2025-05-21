Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Uttar Pradesh: Five Young Boys Held By Cops For Raping A 12-Year-Old Inside A School, Threatened To Post Video On Social Media

Uttar Pradesh: Five Young Boys Held By Cops For Raping A 12-Year-Old Inside A School, Threatened To Post Video On Social Media

According to the official, the accused allegedly filmed her footage after the assault and threatened to post it on social media if she spoke out. After watching the video, a neighbor alerted the girl's mother about the event, and on May 20, the mother filed a formal complaint.

Uttar Pradesh: Five Young Boys Held By Cops For Raping A 12-Year-Old Inside A School, Threatened To Post Video On Social Media

Police said a detailed probe is underway.


Five young boys are being held by the police after reportedly raping a 12-year-old girl inside a school facility here, an official said on Wednesday. According to the official, the perpetrators and the survivor shared a village in the Moradabad area and were both members of the Dalit group.

The accused, who were in Classes 7 and 9, and who were between the ages of 12 and 15, “lured the girl to the school building near her house, drugged her with an intoxicant in a cold drink, and committed the crime.”

According to the official, the accused allegedly filmed her footage after the assault and threatened to post it on social media if she spoke out. After watching the video, a neighbor alerted the girl’s mother about the event, and on May 20, the mother filed a formal complaint.

The mother told the authorities that the incident happened on the evening of May 8. She claimed that when her daughter was playing outside the house, the five lads enticed her inside the school building, where they committed a crime.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Inspector Manish Saxena, “All the five accused, who also belong to the Dalit community and live in the same area as the victim, have been taken into custody and medically examined.” According to Saxena, the police will bring them before the Juvenile Justice Board.

He claimed that because his father was a watchman at the school, initial inquiries showed that one of the defendants had access to the keys.

ALSO READ: Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna In Legal Trouble? Woman, 40, Files FIR Over Gang-Rape, Reveals She Was Urinated On Face, Injected With Deadly Virus

Filed under

Latest India News Minor rape UP school uttar pradesh crime

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand