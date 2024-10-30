Uttar Pradesh Horror: 17-Year-Old Taekwondo Player Beheaded Over Land Dispute

A teenage Taekwondo player in Jaunpur was beheaded by his neighbor over a land dispute, shocking the community and raising safety concerns.

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples of fear through the community of Jaunpur district, a teenage Taekwondo player was brutally murdered by his neighbor over a long-standing land dispute. The victim, identified as Anurag Yadav, was just 17 years old and an intermediate student at Raj College. His promising athletic career included notable achievements, such as a bronze medal at the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver at the Open National in Noida.

The gruesome act took place on Wednesday morning when Anurag was brushing his teeth outside his home. His neighbor, Laalta Yadav, reportedly approached him from behind and beheaded him with a single swing of a sword. This horrifying incident has left the victim’s family and the village community in deep shock and mourning. Laalta Yadav has since fled the scene, and authorities are actively searching for him.

MUST READ: Ayodhya Deepotsav: “Kashi And Mathura Must Shine Like Ayodhya”, Says Yogi Adityanath

Senior police officials, including the District Magistrate, arrived quickly at the scene to assess the situation. They confirmed that Anurag’s murder stemmed from a long-standing feud between the two families over a piece of land belonging to the Gram Samaj (village society). This dispute has reportedly been ongoing for over 40 years, escalating to this tragic conclusion.

In response to the crime, the police have taken Laalta Yadav’s father into custody for questioning. Superintendent of Police Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma stated that a case has been registered against the accused, and legal proceedings are underway. He emphasized the need for justice in this heinous crime.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted, including a magisterial inquiry. The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) for Finance and Revenue has been assigned to lead this investigation and is expected to submit a detailed report within three days, guiding the necessary actions to be taken against those responsible.

This horrific event has ignited conversations about the dangers of unresolved disputes in communities and the tragic consequences they can lead to. Villagers are calling for greater intervention and support to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

As the community grapples with this tragedy, the family of Anurag Yadav is left to mourn the loss of a bright young talent whose life was cut short by violence.

ALSO READ: Next CJI Sanjiv Khanna Parents Wanted Him To Become A Chartered Accountant Rather Than A lawyer: Reports