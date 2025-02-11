Uttar Pradesh Hosts ‘Bhaagidari Sahitya Utsav’ To Empower Marginalized Communities

The Uttar Pradesh government continues to take significant steps to integrate every section of society into the mainstream and uplift marginalized communities. As part of this endeavor, the two-day ‘Bhaagidari Sahitya Utsav,’ organized in Lucknow in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department and Metaphor Lucknow Litfest, marked a milestone in advancing the rights and empowerment of deprived sections of society.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The festival aimed to foster inclusive development, amplify the voices of the underprivileged, and promote their active participation. The event brought together distinguished litterateurs, social activists, and representatives of voluntary organizations, who engaged in thought-provoking discussions on driving social change through literature, art, and education.

A key highlight of the festival was a discussion on the theme ‘Vanchit Varg Ki Buland Awaaz,’ where critical issues concerning marginalized communities were deliberated. Sessions dedicated to Dalit literature featured intellectuals who praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s participatory governance model.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The discussions emphasized the relevance of Dalit literature in shaping societal narratives and underscored its impact as a catalyst for social transformation. Several books were analyzed, reinforcing that literature is not merely a form of expression but a powerful tool for change.

Elaborating on the state government’s commitment to social justice and empowerment, Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun highlighted that the ‘double-engine government’ remains dedicated to uplifting all disadvantaged sections of society. He reiterated that the Yogi government has consistently worked to empower communities that have long faced social and economic marginalization.

The festival also featured impactful cultural performances, including a street play dedicated to Lord Birsa Munda, which effectively showcased the struggles and contributions of the tribal community.

Another key attraction was a ramp walk by youth from slum areas, organized in collaboration with Innovation for Change (IFC). Their confident performances earned resounding applause, symbolizing the power of inclusion. By offering a platform to the marginalized, the Yogi government reinforced its commitment to an inclusive and participatory society.

The primary objective of this program was to provide a platform for the literary, academic, and artistic expressions of marginalized communities, enabling their empowerment.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized that literary discourse can serve as a catalyst for economic development. He highlighted that the state government is formulating policies for deprived communities and taking concrete steps to raise awareness and safeguard their rights.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative by the Social Welfare Department marks a significant step toward the empowerment of marginalized sections in Uttar Pradesh. The Bhaagidari Sahitya Utsav fostered literary exchange and became a driving force for social transformation.

ALSO READ: World’s Biggest Traffic Jam: Massive 300Km Gridlock On Route To Prayagraj As Pilgrims Gets Stuck For Hours Without Moving