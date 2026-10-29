Uttar Pradesh Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time LIVE: Check City-Wise Chand Timings, Puja Muhurat And IMD Weather Forecast

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Uttar Pradesh LIVE Update: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival during which many married women observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast usually begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted. Sargi, evening worship, listening to the vrat katha and offering arghya to the Moon are customary parts of the observance, although traditions vary among families and communities.

Published city-specific Panchang calendars provide estimated Moonrise times and evening puja muhurat for October 29. These calculations are not government-certified predictions. Meanwhile, IMD’s weather bulletins indicate a possibility of clouds and rain or thundershowers in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, so devotees should check the latest forecast for their city before heading outside to look for the Moon.

Karwa Chauth 2026: City-Wise Moonrise Timings In Uttar Pradesh

The expected Moonrise varies across Uttar Pradesh because of differences in geographical location. The following times are based on published city-wise Panchang listings for Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Lucknow: Approximately 8:06 PM IST.

Kanpur: Approximately 8:10 PM IST.

Varanasi: Approximately 8:02 PM IST.

Prayagraj: Approximately 8:06 PM IST.

Gorakhpur: Approximately 7:56 PM IST.

Ayodhya: Approximately 8:01 PM IST.

Agra: Approximately 8:18 PM IST.

Mathura: Approximately 8:18 PM IST.

Meerut: Approximately 8:14 PM IST.

Noida: Approximately 8:16 PM IST.

Ghaziabad: Approximately 8:16 PM IST.

Bareilly: Approximately 8:08 PM IST.

Moradabad: Approximately 8:10 PM IST.

Saharanpur: Approximately 8:11 PM IST.

Muzaffarnagar: Approximately 8:12 PM IST.

These figures are estimates from published Panchang calendars, and different sources may vary by a few minutes. The calculated Moonrise also does not guarantee that the Moon will immediately be visible from every neighbourhood. Cloud cover, haze and buildings can delay the first clear sighting.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat In Uttar Pradesh

The evening puja muhurat also varies by city. Published Panchang calendars list the following approximate periods:

Lucknow: 5:26 PM to 6:43 PM.

Kanpur: 5:29 PM to 6:45 PM.

Varanasi: 5:19 PM to 6:36 PM.

Prayagraj: 5:24 PM to 6:40 PM.

Agra: 5:37 PM to 6:54 PM.

Meerut: 5:36 PM to 6:53 PM.

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). Devotees in other cities should consult a location-specific Panchang, particularly if they follow a family or temple tradition that uses a particular calculation method.

UP Karwa Chauth 2026 Weather Forecast: IMD Warns Of Rain And Thunderstorms

The IMD’s October 29 forecast calls for unsettled weather in parts of Uttar Pradesh, which could affect Moon visibility during the evening.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh: The IMD issued a warning covering heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds for October 29. Its city forecast for Varanasi also indicated generally cloudy skies with spells of rain or thundershowers.

Western Uttar Pradesh: The IMD’s subdivision warning included thunderstorms and lightning for October 29. Its Kanpur forecast indicated partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of rain or thundershowers.

Agra: The IMD’s city forecast indicated partly cloudy skies for October 29, with no warning listed in that city forecast.

Prayagraj: The IMD forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of rain or thundershowers.

These forecasts are not identical across the state, so residents should not assume that weather conditions in one city will apply to another. Check the latest IMD updates for your location, as forecasts and warnings can change.

Even when the calculated Moonrise time has passed, cloud cover may prevent an immediate sighting. Devotees should keep local conditions in mind and follow their customary religious practices.

Karwa Chauth 2026 In Uttar Pradesh: Sunrise, Sunset And Fasting Details

The city-specific Panchang for Lucknow lists sunrise at approximately 6:14 AM IST and sunset at around 5:26 PM IST on October 29. These times may differ slightly in other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The traditional fast generally begins before sunrise, with sargi consumed where that custom is followed. Devotees continue fasting throughout the day and complete the observance after sighting the Moon. Evening rituals commonly include viewing the Moon through a sieve, offering arghya and breaking the fast according to family customs.

Practices can vary by community and household. Those following a particular tradition should use the guidance customary to their family.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates: Key Details

Festival date: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Lucknow Moonrise: Approximately 8:06 PM IST.

Kanpur Moonrise: Approximately 8:10 PM IST.

Varanasi Moonrise: Approximately 8:02 PM IST.

Agra Moonrise: Approximately 8:18 PM IST.

Noida Moonrise: Approximately 8:16 PM IST.

Lucknow puja muhurat: Approximately 5:26 PM to 6:43 PM IST.

Weather outlook: The IMD forecast indicates a possibility of rain or thundershowers in parts of the state, with warnings issued for eastern and western Uttar Pradesh.