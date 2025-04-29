Uttar Pradesh: Man, 47, Rapes 8-Year-Old After Luring Her During A Wedding Ceremony In Bareilly, Arrested

Four days after he allegedly raped a girl, a 47-year-old man named Nandkishore was taken into custody.

A case was registered after the rape of a minor girl by an unknown person at a village under the Visharatganj police station

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a man was taken into custody on suspicion of raping an 8-year-old girl during a wedding ceremony.

Four days after he allegedly raped a girl, a 47-year-old man named Nandkishore was taken into custody and imprisoned on Monday. Nandkishore raped the girl after luring her in with a family to attend a relative’s wedding.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma told PTI that a case was opened following the discovery of the April 24 rape of a young girl by an unidentified individual in a village within the boundaries of the Visharatganj police station.

Following this, Nandkishore from Visharatganj-Atranchhedi road was taken into custody by the police on Monday after they opened an investigation.

