Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal Court Pauses Investigation Into Zia-ur-Rahman Barq’s Residence, Resumes April 5

SDM Mishra had said the MP failed to present any proof during Tuesday's scheduled hearing to support his claim that the property does not belong to him or that it is not a newly constructed building.

Sambhal: In a relief for Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, the investigation into the legality of his house has been paused until April 5. This was confirmed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra on Sunday. The inquiry was initially launched to determine whether the house was built in a regulated area of Sambhal without the required permissions. The investigation had been prompted by allegations that Barq’s house violated construction norms. However, the investigation has now been temporarily suspended, with a new hearing scheduled for April 5 to continue the proceedings.

The pause comes as the Sambhal MP submitted an application to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s court, and asked for the inquiry to be stopped until the appeal has been disposed of.

"The case which was going on in the regulated area was dated today and in which an application has been submitted by the respondent party (Zia ur Rehman) which states that they have taken an appeal before the Sub Divisional Magistrate and till the time the appeal is not disposed of the proceedings of the case should be stopped," Vandana Mishra told ANI. "So for the disposal of this application form and the team formed earlier, along with PWD and others, the advance date for the report of that team was fixed on 5th April," she added.

Earlier In Sambhal Case

On March 19, the Sambhal SDM stated that following allegations that MP Barq’s house was constructed in a regulated area of Sambhal without the necessary permissions, a team was formed to investigate when the house was built and whether it complied with the required regulations.

With no evidence from the defence, a team had been formed to assess the situation on the ground. This team will evaluate the age of the new construction, and their findings are expected to be submitted within three days.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday she said, “Today was the date in that case (carrying out construction work without getting the building map approved from civic authorities), but the SP MP’s (Zia Ur Rehman) side did not present any evidence, nor any fact was presented which proves that it is not a new construction, nor any such proof was given which proves that this house belongs to someone else.” She added, “We have formed a joint team, and this team will go there and check how old the new construction is. They will submit the report within 3 days, and after that, we will take further action. The next date in this has been fixed as March 22.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

