Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued

A student from Amity University drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Noida’s Sector 94, and now the police are digging into what really happened.

This all started when four students decided to enjoy a post-exam picnic on an empty plot in Sector 94. The place wasn’t what you’d call welcoming; a deep pit had formed after heavy rains, filling up with water.

Amity University Student Drowns in Noida Sector 94

At some point, one of the students, Harshit Bhatt, stepped into the water and didn’t come back up. The others were lucky; rescue teams managed to pull them out in time.

As the news broke, police, fire crews, and both SDRF and NDRF teams rushed to the scene. They worked fast, but only three students made it out alive.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: On youth dies after falling into water-filled pit in Sector 94, DCP Noida Saad Miya Khan says, “Earlier today, information was received from the Sector-126 police station area that some youths had drowned. Immediately, teams from the police, fire… pic.twitter.com/gJoNmFDutA — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2026

Picnic Turns Fatal for Students in Noida

Saad Miya Khan, a police official, told ANI, “We got word from Sector-126 police that some young people had drowned. We sent teams right away. Sadly, one didn’t survive, his body’s been sent for a postmortem. The others are safe now.”

Basically, the students had wrapped up their exams and just wanted to relax. It took a tragic turn.

Now, police say they’re checking every detail to piece together what happened and see if anyone was at fault. They’ve started legal action based on what they find.

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