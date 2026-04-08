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Home > India News > Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued

A student from Amity University drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Noida’s Sector 94 during a post-exam outing.

A student of Amity University died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Noida's Sector 94 (IMAGE: X)
A student of Amity University died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Noida's Sector 94 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 8, 2026 21:12:34 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued

A student from Amity University drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Noida’s Sector 94, and now the police are digging into what really happened.

This all started when four students decided to enjoy a post-exam picnic on an empty plot in Sector 94. The place wasn’t what you’d call welcoming; a deep pit had formed after heavy rains, filling up with water.

Amity University Student Drowns in Noida Sector 94

At some point, one of the students, Harshit Bhatt, stepped into the water and didn’t come back up. The others were lucky; rescue teams managed to pull them out in time.

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As the news broke, police, fire crews, and both SDRF and NDRF teams rushed to the scene. They worked fast, but only three students made it out alive.

Picnic Turns Fatal for Students in Noida

Saad Miya Khan, a police official, told ANI, “We got word from Sector-126 police that some young people had drowned. We sent teams right away. Sadly, one didn’t survive, his body’s been sent for a postmortem. The others are safe now.”

Basically, the students had wrapped up their exams and just wanted to relax. It took a tragic turn.

Now, police say they’re checking every detail to piece together what happened and see if anyone was at fault. They’ve started legal action based on what they find. 

ALSO READ: ‘My Husband Gave Everything To Me’: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Rani Kapur Breaks Silence On Family Dispute, Calls Battle Over Husband’s Legacy ‘Deeply Painful’

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Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued

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Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued

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Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Amity University Student Dies After Drowning In A Water-Filled Pit In Noida During Post-Exam Picnic, Three Others Rescued

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