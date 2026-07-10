Uttar Pradesh Weather Today: School Closed in 7 Districts; IMD Issues Alert for Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr

In Uttar Pradesh, schools stayed close today because of heavy rainfall, which affects normal life for residents in different districts. The District Magistrate (DM) issued an order to close every school, from nursery right up to Class 12, as a safety precaution for the students. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) too has put out a heavy rainfall alert across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, mentioning thunderstorms and lightning since the monsoon is continuing to take over the state. While all this happens, transport is also not easy, since the wet weather conditions slow everything down, and people notice traffic moving at a sluggish pace.

School Closed in Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr

Authorities have announced a school closure for every school from nursery through class 12, across several districts like Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat, on 10 July 2026.







The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Bijnor, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur and Jalaun, where intense rainfall is expected.

In the meantime, IMD has advised everyone to keep themselves alert amid heavy rain , and to refrain from stepping out, better to stay indoors. They also suggest that residents should avoid visiting nearby zones around rivers, channels, and other water bodies.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: In Ghaziabad, a three-year-old girl died after slipping and falling into rainwater that had accumulated on the street outside her home Sumit Kumar, father of the deceased, says, “The roadside drain was full of water—it was overflowing. Suddenly, her foot… pic.twitter.com/1l8hQ6qJkH — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2026







3-Year-Old Died Due to Waterlogging in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the heavy rains caused a tragic fatality in Ghaziabad. A three-year-old girl lost her life after slipping and falling into a roadside drain that had become overwhelmed, and it was now overflowing because of the nonstop precipitation.

The girl’s father Sumit Kumar said that the child fell right away after her foot slipped, and then she died immediately.

As per a press release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon has already been spread across the entire nation.

Also Read: Delhi Monsoon Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Waterlogged Plot amid Heavy Rains