Sunday, March 2, 2025
  • Uttarakhand Avalanche: 4 Killed, 50 BRO Workers Rescued, PM Modi Dials Dhami To Inquire About Rescue Ops

Uttarakhand Avalanche: 4 Killed, 50 BRO Workers Rescued, PM Modi Dials Dhami To Inquire About Rescue Ops

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army teams have successfully rescued 33 injured workers, with efforts continuing to save the remaining individuals despite harsh weather conditions.

Uttarakhand Avalanche: 4 Killed, 50 BRO Workers Rescued, PM Modi Dials Dhami To Inquire About Rescue Ops


Rescue operations resumed early Saturday morning to search for workers trapped by an avalanche in the high-altitude Mana village, located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Prime Minister Modi has been briefed on the situation.

The avalanche struck a Border Roads Organization (BRO) workers’ camp in Chamoli, trapping 55 laborers. In response, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed four teams, with an additional four teams on standby. The incident occurred near Mana village, close to the India-Tibet border, amid heavy snowfall.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army teams have successfully rescued 33 injured workers, with efforts continuing to save the remaining individuals despite harsh weather conditions. So far, 50 of the 55 workers have been safely rescued, and the Indian Army has also rescued 14 civilians. Three injured workers have been transported to the Military Hospital in Joshimath. Helicopter services have also been deployed for further rescue operations.

