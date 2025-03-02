Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Uttarakhand Avalanche-Types, Causes And What Makes Avalanches Deadly?

Uttarakhand Avalanche-Types, Causes And What Makes Avalanches Deadly?

Avalanches can be caused by natural factors such as fresh snowfall, rising temperatures leading to snowmelt, and steep terrain with gradients exceeding 30 degrees.

Uttarakhand Avalanche-Types, Causes And What Makes Avalanches Deadly?

Uttarakhand Avalanche


A massive avalanche struck Mana village near Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, severely impacting a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp and trapping 55 workers under the snow. Rescue operations have led to the retrieval of 50 workers, but tragically, four have lost their lives, while the search for the remaining five continues. Despite adverse weather conditions, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that all possible efforts are being made to locate the missing individuals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Avalanches, a formidable natural disaster in mountainous regions, involve the rapid descent of snow and ice down a slope, often with deadly consequences. They occur due to significant temperature fluctuations that destabilize the snowpack, making it prone to sudden collapse. Even minor disturbances, such as movement on unstable snow layers, can trigger an avalanche capable of immense destruction.

Types of Avalanches

Avalanches are categorized into different types based on their formation and movement:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Loose Snow Avalanche: Initiates from a single point where snow is loosely packed, traveling at a slower speed.
  • Snow Slab Avalanche: Involves a large, cohesive slab of snow breaking away, moving at speeds up to 100 km/h.
  • Flow Avalanche: Also known as a wet snow avalanche, it occurs due to melting snow and is common in warmer seasons.
  • Dust Avalanche: Triggered by fresh snowfall on steep slopes, forming a fast-moving wave of snow and air.

Causes and External Triggers

Avalanches can be caused by natural factors such as fresh snowfall, rising temperatures leading to snowmelt, and steep terrain with gradients exceeding 30 degrees. However, studies show that nearly 90% of avalanches result from external influences such as human and animal movement. Activities like off-piste skiing and snowboarding increase the risk of triggering avalanches, emphasizing the importance of awareness and precaution in avalanche-prone zones.

Dangers and Safety Measures

Avalanches can reach speeds of up to 200 km/h, leaving little time for escape. The primary dangers include suffocation, immobilization, and hypothermia. Victims buried under snow must be rescued within 15 minutes to increase survival chances. Hence, adventurers and workers in avalanche-prone areas must undergo specialized training, carry essential safety gear, and always be in groups to enhance survival chances.

The Uttarakhand disaster serves as a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictable force. While rescue efforts continue in Mana village, authorities stress the importance of preparedness and adherence to safety protocols in mountainous terrains prone to avalanches. As climate conditions continue to shift, mitigating avalanche risks remains a crucial challenge for disaster management agencies and local communities alike.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025 Begins In India: Leaders Extend Festive Greetings

Filed under

deaths Uttarakhand Avalanche

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gervonta “Tank” Davis Returns to the Ring Against Lamont Roach in High-Stakes Title Fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis Returns to the Ring Against Lamont Roach in High-Stakes Title Fight

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Set To Create History With 300th ODI Appearance

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Set To Create History With 300th ODI Appearance

John Cena Makes History With Record-Tying Win At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena Makes History With Record-Tying Win At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

‘What Kind Of A F*****g Response Is This?’, Boss Lashes Out After Employee Refuses Weekend Work

‘What Kind Of A F*****g Response Is This?’, Boss Lashes Out After Employee Refuses Weekend...

Pakistan Reports 32,617 Gender-Based Violence Cases In 2024, Reveals SSDO Report

Pakistan Reports 32,617 Gender-Based Violence Cases In 2024, Reveals SSDO Report

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard