Uttarakhand Avalanche:33 Rescued, Over 24 Still Trapped Under Snow; Rescue Operations Underway

An avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has trapped 57 workers near Mana village, with 33 rescued so far. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Army teams are actively working in challenging weather conditions to save the remaining laborers

An avalanche has struck a workers’ camp near Mana village in Uttarakhand, trapping 57 laborers under heavy snow. The incident, which occurred during intense snowfall in the Chamoli district near the India-Tibet border, has led to a massive rescue operation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams, with an additional four teams on standby, to help recover the trapped workers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As of now, 33 workers have been safely rescued, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army teams. Despite the difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, rescue operations continue to locate and save the remaining workers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that 33 out of the 57 trapped workers have been safely evacuated. The operation is ongoing, and rescue teams remain focused on retrieving the remaining laborers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue