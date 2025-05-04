Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham Portals Open With Grand Ceremony, Devotees Showered With Petals

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the safety of devotees during the pilgrimage. He said on Saturday that safe travel of the devotees at the Temple is the state government’s top priority.

The portals of Badrinath Dham opened on Sunday morning in a grand ceremony marked by devotion and celebration. A band from the Indian Army’s Garhwal Rifles played melodious devotional tunes as devotees chanted “Jai Badri Vishal.” Authorities showered flower petals on the gathered pilgrims, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. The Shri Badrinath temple appeared resplendent, decorated with 40 quintals of flowers. Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj addressed the crowd, saying, “Today the whole country is happy. Devotees should come in large numbers to offer prayers at the Dham. Devotees experience spiritual bliss here.”

Char Dham Yatra 2025 Commences

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams. Priests conducted Vedic chants and rituals to mark the sacred event on Akshaya Tritiya. On May 2, the portals of Kedarnath Dham also opened to pilgrims. The Yatra includes the four revered Hindu pilgrimage sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Security and Preparations Underway

On May 1, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth and Additional Director General (ADG) V Murugeshan visited Shri Badrinath Dham. The senior officers assessed preparations for the pilgrimage. They reviewed vital aspects such as security arrangements, traffic management, communication systems, and crowd control across the Yatra route.

Authorities reported that over 22 lakh pilgrims have registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp so far for the Char Dham Yatra. Pilgrims have started their sacred journey with enthusiasm and spiritual zeal.

Focus On Safe Pilgrimage Experience

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the safety of devotees during the Kedarnath pilgrimage. He said on Saturday that “the safe travel of the devotees at the Kedarnath Temple is the state government’s top priority.” With the Yatra season peaking during the summer, state agencies continue to coordinate efforts to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

(With Inputs From ANI)

