Sunday, March 2, 2025
Uttarakhand Chamoli Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 7, Search For Missing Worker Continues

Uttarakhand avalanche toll rises to 7 as rescue teams recover more bodies. Search continues for 1 missing worker amid warnings of fresh snowfall.

Uttarakhand Chamoli Avalanche: Death Toll Rises To 7, Search For Missing Worker Continues


A massive avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana village in Chamoli district on Friday night, trapping 54 workers under the snow. While 46 individuals were rescued, seven workers have been confirmed dead, and one remains missing. Rescue operations are still underway, with multiple agencies utilizing advanced technology and aerial support to locate the last missing worker.

The death toll increased to seven on Sunday after three more bodies were recovered by rescue officials. With this, the total number of recovered individuals has risen to 53. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Disaster Operations Centre and held a high-level meeting to oversee the ongoing rescue efforts.

Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Favorable Weather

After adverse weather conditions previously slowed operations, clear skies on Sunday allowed teams to resume search efforts with increased intensity. Helicopters have been deployed to assist in the rescue mission. The Army, ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working together in a coordinated effort.

CM Dhami confirmed that ground-penetrating radar (GPR), thermal imaging cameras, and victim-locating cameras are being deployed to locate the missing worker. “Our priority is to rescue the remaining worker at the earliest. All rescue teams, including the Army, ITBP, and disaster response units, are working round the clock,” he stated.

High-Alert Issued for More Avalanches

Authorities have issued a high-alert warning for Monday, predicting heavy snowfall and the possibility of further avalanches in the region. Workers in high-altitude areas have been advised to halt their operations as a precautionary measure.

Communication & Power Disruptions in Affected Areas

The avalanche also severed communication lines and disrupted power supply across several villages. CM Dhami assured that efforts are being made to restore power in the affected blocks, with partial restoration already completed. “Many villages remain cut off, and we are working on ensuring food supplies reach them,” he added.

As the search for the last missing worker continues, the state remains on high alert, with rescue and disaster management teams actively monitoring the situation.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Avalanche-Types, Causes And What Makes Avalanches Deadly?

Uttarakhand Chamoli Avalanche

