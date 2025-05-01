Home
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Action Against Those Violating Land Act Provisions

Chief Minister Dhami welcomed the Governor's nod for the amendment, emphasizing its role in preserving the social integrity of the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed on Thursday that strict measures are being taken against individuals flouting land laws in Uttarakhand.

With the recent approval of the amended Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950) by the Governor, the state government has moved to tighten control over the sale of agricultural and horticultural land.

Tougher Land Rules Aim to Protect Demographic Balance

The updated legislation imposes a virtual ban on the unregulated sale of farmland and orchard property.

Under the new rules, outsiders can only purchase land for select purposes—such as housing, education, health, tourism, or industry—and even then, only after clearing a rigorous vetting process.

Chief Minister Dhami welcomed the Governor’s nod for the amendment, emphasizing its role in preserving the social integrity of the state.

With these legal safeguards now in place, authorities aim to prevent demographic shifts through unchecked land sales.

Swift Action in Nainital Assault Case Sparks Legal Crackdown

Earlier the same day, the state administration also took decisive steps in a high-profile criminal case involving the rape of a minor in Nainital district.

The accused, identified as Usman—a local contractor—has been arrested. In addition to criminal proceedings, authorities are targeting his alleged illegal property.

A notice has been pasted at his residence, which officials say is an unauthorized structure built on Forest Department land.

CM Sends Strong Message: No Tolerance for Crime or Lawlessness

Chief Minister Dhami issued a sharp warning to anyone threatening Uttarakhand’s safety or social peace.

“There is no place in Uttarakhand for those who disrupt law and order or threaten social harmony,” Dhami stated.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s directive, the Nainital district administration has prepared to demolish the illegal structure.

Officials confirmed that the demolition is imminent, stressing that the action is intended not only to enforce the law but also to serve as a deterrent.

“This action is being taken not only to address the violation of the law but also to send a strong message to society that crime and criminals will not be allowed to flourish in Uttarakhand at any cost,” they said.

ALSO READ: YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over ‘Misuse of Power’ In Andhra Pradesh

 

