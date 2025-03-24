Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
  Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Finacial Aid for Competitive Exam Aspirants; All You Need To Know

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Finacial Aid for Competitive Exam Aspirants; All You Need To Know

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a series of initiatives aimed at supporting students preparing for competitive exams and young graduates.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a series of initiatives aimed at supporting students preparing for competitive exams and young graduates. Marking the completion of three years of his government, the CM outlined key policies to boost employment opportunities and provide financial assistance to aspiring candidates.

Financial Aid for Competitive Exam Aspirants

Speaking at a public event on Sunday, CM Dhami stated that the government will introduce financial support for students preparing for competitive exams. This initiative is designed to help youth who face economic hardships while pursuing their career goals. The plan aims to ease the burden on students striving for government and other prestigious jobs by covering essential expenses related to their exam preparation.

Skill Development and Employment Initiatives

To enhance the employability of Uttarakhand’s youth, the CM announced the creation of a dedicated platform focused on skill development. Through specialized training programs, young graduates will receive employment-oriented skills that align with market demands.

Additionally, a structured policy for the regular appointment of ex-servicemen and contractual employees will soon be implemented. This move is expected to bring job stability to many individuals who have been working under temporary arrangements for years.

In a significant step to promote local businesses, the Uttarakhand government has decided that government projects worth up to Rs 10 crore will be awarded exclusively to contractors from within the state. This policy aims to strengthen the local economy, generate employment, and support small-scale businesses.

Response to ‘Pahari vs Non-Pahari’ Debate

Addressing concerns over the ongoing “pahari vs non-pahari” debate, CM Dhami strongly condemned any efforts to divide society along regional or caste-based lines. He emphasized that such divisions dishonor the sacrifices made by those who fought for Uttarakhand’s formation. “The government has formulated over 30 new policies for the state’s holistic development and is implementing several new initiatives. As a result, Uttarakhand’s progress is clearly visible in all sectors,” he said.

Major Welfare Initiatives Introduced

The Chief Minister also highlighted several welfare measures that his government has undertaken to uplift the state’s residents:

  • Provision of three LPG cylinders per year for Antyodaya families to support underprivileged households.
  • A 30% horizontal reservation for women in the state, ensuring greater representation in government jobs and institutions.
  • A 10% horizontal reservation for statehood activists, recognizing the contributions of those who played a key role in Uttarakhand’s formation.
  • Improved old-age pension benefits to provide financial security for senior citizens.
  • Reinstatement of the sports quota in government jobs, encouraging young athletes to pursue careers in sports while securing job opportunities.

CM Dhami reaffirmed his commitment to the state’s overall growth and prosperity. He assured that the government would continue working on policies that directly benefit its citizens, focusing on economic development, job creation, and social welfare.

