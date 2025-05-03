Uttarakhand CM Thanks Centre for Rs 291.15 Crore Joshimath Reconstruction Funding

With the funding now in place, the focus will be on implementing these projects to secure Joshimath’s future, ensuring the safety of both its residents and the thousands of pilgrims who visit the region each year.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday for approving a financial package of Rs 291.15 crore aimed at the reconstruction of Joshimath. This decision comes in the wake of severe land subsidence in the region that caused widespread damage to both infrastructure and homes.

Funding Marks a Major Step Towards Joshimath’s Reconstruction

On January 2, 2023, the town of Joshimath experienced a sudden and alarming shift in its landscape, as cracks appeared in numerous structures due to land subsidence. Nearly 22 percent of the town’s buildings were affected, leading to concerns about the safety and well-being of residents.

“On the eve of the opening of the doors of Lord Shri Badrivishal, the Central Government gave a big gift to Uttarakhand. On the request of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Central Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 291.15 crore to make Joshimath disaster-safe. The Chief Minister has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for sanctioning funds for the reconstruction activities of Joshimath,” an official release stated.

Commitment to Long-Term Development and Safety

In his statement, Chief Minister Dhami reiterated the government’s commitment to the region’s long-term development and the safety of its residents. The state administration aims to ensure Joshimath’s sustainable growth while addressing the urgent need for reconstruction.

“The Chief Minister said that this project will not only secure the disaster-affected area of Joshimath, but will also provide a safe resting place for the local residents and devotees coming from the country and abroad to visit Lord Badrivishal. Along with this, the safety of the residents around the Narsingh temple will also be ensured for the winter stay of Lord Badrivishal,” the release further explained.

Expert Teams Assess Damage, Reconstruction Plans Underway

Following the subsidence, a thorough damage assessment was carried out by a team of experts from various national and international institutions. Under Chief Minister Dhami’s direction, a 35-member team consisting of professionals from NDMA, IIT Roorkee, UNDP, and several other agencies visited Joshimath in April 2023 for a Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

“On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a 35-member team consisting of experts from NDMA, USDMM, IIT Roorkee, UNDP, CBRI, Wadia Institute, NIDM, and other agencies visited Joshimath during the fourth week of April 2023 to conduct PDNA (Post Disaster Need Assessment). During the visit, the area-wise damage assessment was done for housing and rehabilitation, health and education, civic amenities including drinking water and sanitation, local level infrastructure like roads and bridges, disaster risk reduction and recovery and reconstruction plans,” the release noted.

Following the expert reports, the High-Level Committee (HLC) approved the funding for various reconstruction activities. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has proposed several initiatives to stabilize the region, including projects to mitigate land subsidence and improve essential services like water supply and sanitation.

“The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority proposed to start various projects to prevent land subsidence in Joshimath town and provide better facilities to the residents of the city. Initially, it is planned to undertake projects to stabilize unstable areas and improve the drainage and sewerage system of the town. These activities will improve the stability of the ground, thereby providing strong land for building. It will also help in undertaking various activities related to demolition and reconstruction of houses and infrastructure,” the release added.

Phase One of Reconstruction Set to Begin

As part of the first phase, several critical projects will be launched, including slope stabilization along the Alaknanda River and improvements to the town’s water and sanitation systems. Detailed Project Reports (DPR) have already been submitted to the National Disaster Management Authority for sanctioning the required grants.

“The projects in the first phase include Toe Protection works along the Alaknanda river, Slope Stabilization measures, Water and Sanitation. DPR on these aspects has been prepared by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and submitted to National Disaster Management Authority, for sanctioning grants,” the release concluded.

With the funding now in place, the focus will be on implementing these projects to secure Joshimath’s future, ensuring the safety of both its residents and the thousands of pilgrims who visit the region each year.

(With Inputs From ANI)

