‘Uttarakhand Madrasas to Teach Operation Sindoor as Part of New Curriculum’: Board Chief

In a major move aimed at bringing religious schools into the national mainstream, the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board has announced that Operation Sindoor—India’s recent military action targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)—will soon become part of the official madrasa curriculum in the state.

The decision was shared on Tuesday by Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, the chairman of the board, shortly after a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

‘We Want Children to Know What Operation Sindoor Was’

While speaking to the media, Qasmi described Operation Sindoor as an “epic” and confirmed that students in madrasas would be taught about the operation and its importance.

“We met with the Defence Minister and congratulated him and the Prime Minister on Operation Sindoor. As part of our drive to push the madrasas in Uttarakhand into the mainstream, we will introduce Operation Sindoor in the curriculum,” he said.

He also added, “We will teach the children what Operation Sindoor was and why it was required. It was necessary because Pakistan is an evil country and we had to teach them a lesson after they took the lives of our citizens.”

Targeting the Congress, Pushing for Reforms

During his announcement, Qasmi also hit out at the Congress party, blaming it for distancing the Muslim community from national integration.

He said, “The party has isolated and moved the community away from the mainstream. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, we will ensure this is taught.”

The move is being presented by the board as a way to “mainstream” madarsas, by aligning their content more closely with national narratives and the broader education system.

More Curriculum Changes on the Way

This is not the first time Qasmi has spoken about reforming madarsa education. Earlier, the board chief had proposed that Sanskrit and Hindu epics like the Mahabharat and Ramayan be introduced into the madarsa syllabus.

Although those changes have yet to be implemented, the latest decision to include Operation Sindoor seems to be the first real step in that direction.

Under the Uttarakhand Madarsa Board Act, 2016, the board has full authority to decide what should be taught in the state’s madarsas. It can recommend books, develop content, and even prepare manuscripts for textbooks.

Massive Crackdown on Unrecognized Madrasas

Alongside these education reforms, the state government has also launched a strict crackdown on illegal or unregistered madrasas. This drive began after CM Pushkar Singh Dhami issued firm instructions in December 2024 to identify and shut down institutions that are running without proper recognition.

According to officials, more than 180 madrasas have already been sealed across Uttarakhand in the past few months. This action comes amid growing concerns about unregulated religious education and the lack of compliance with state rules.

Interestingly, the Recognition Committee of the Madarsa Board—which is responsible for approving or renewing madarsa licenses—had not met in nearly five years until February 27, 2025, just one day before the sealing drive started. That meeting was the first step toward cleaning up the sector and tightening oversight.