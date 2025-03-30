Uttarakhand To Bring Back British-Era Firelines? Supreme Court Gives Nod To Plan To Fight Wildfires

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has started reviving firelines, a British-era wildfire prevention measure, after receiving approval from the Supreme Court. These firelines, which had become ineffective due to decades of overgrowth, are now being restored to prevent devastating wildfires.

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has started reviving firelines, a British-era wildfire prevention measure, after receiving approval from the Supreme Court. These firelines, which had become ineffective due to decades of overgrowth, are now being restored to prevent devastating wildfires.

Firelines are cleared strips of land in forests designed to stop the spread of fires. By removing vegetation and flammable material, these barriers help contain wildfires before they spread further. Initially introduced during British rule as part of their forest management plan, firelines played a crucial role in wildfire prevention.

Why Were Firelines Neglected?

Over the years, tree felling and vegetation clearance were restricted, particularly after the 1996 Supreme Court ruling in the TN Godavarman Thirumalpad vs Union of India case, which prohibited tree cutting above 1,000 meters. As a result, firelines became overgrown and ineffective in controlling wildfires.

“Firelines are an integral part of our forest management and are crucial for forest protection from fires,” said Dhananjai Mohan, head of Uttarakhand’s forest force. “These firelines were originally established during the British period, but in the 1980s, the government decided to prohibit tree felling above 1,000 metres. Over time, trees and vegetation naturally grew over these fire lines, rendering them ineffective.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Supreme Court’s Approval for Fireline Restoration

Recognizing the need for active wildfire prevention, the Uttarakhand government sought the Supreme Court’s permission to restore firelines. On May 17, 2023, the Supreme Court granted approval, allowing the state to clear vegetation for firelines, even if it requires felling green trees. Additionally, it permitted silviculture operations, including thinning, pollarding, and pruning, following working plans approved by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Despite this clearance, officials have acknowledged that the restoration may not be completed in time for the upcoming wildfire season, which peaks in summer before the monsoon arrives.

400 Kilometers of Firelines Under Restoration

The forest department has started clearing 400 kilometers of firelines, aiming to restore decades of neglected wildfire prevention measures. The full restoration process is expected to take two years.

“Work has now begun on clearing 400 kilometres of firelines, and over the next two years, we aim to clear the backlog of the past 40 years. Once completed, managing these firelines will become significantly easier. They will play a vital role in preventing the spread of forest fires,” said Mohan.

How Many Trees Will Be Cut? Forest Officials Respond

While officials have not specified how many trees will be felled, they assure that all work follows approved working plans. “I can’t tell how many trees are to be felled for revival of these firelines, but it is being carried out by the forest corporation as prescribed in the working plan,” said Nishant Verma, additional principal chief conservator of forests and state nodal officer for forest fires.

New Four-Pronged Strategy to Tackle Wildfires

To enhance wildfire prevention efforts, the Uttarakhand forest department has developed a four-pronged strategy:

Mobile App and Dashboard – A system to reduce wildfire response time. Chir Pine Needle Collection for Biofuel – Utilizing flammable pine needles as an alternative fuel source. Partnership with India Meteorological Department – Real-time weather data for better wildfire prediction. Adoption of the Shitalakhet Fire Prevention Model – A community-driven initiative that has shown success in forest conservation.

The Shitalakhet model, developed in Uttarakhand’s Almora district in the early 2000s, was created by local youth concerned about dwindling water resources and increasing wildfires. They formed the Shyahi Devi Vikas Manch to address environmental issues by protecting broad-leaf trees and controlling fires.

“From December 15 to February 15, we sent 1,170 personnel from 19 forest divisions to study the model and adopt it in their respective divisions,” Mohan stated.

Significant Reduction in Forest Fire Incidents

Authorities report a noticeable drop in wildfire incidents due to these efforts. “Since November 1 last year, only 31 forest fire incidents have been reported in Uttarakhand. This is less than half of the fire incidents recorded during the same period last year,” said Mohan.

Fire alerts from the Forest Survey of India have also declined significantly, from 3,084 to 1,347 during the same period.

Rising Wildlife-Related Deaths Amidst Fire Threats

While wildfires are being tackled more efficiently, wildlife-related incidents remain a concern. In 2024 alone, 1,276 such incidents were reported, resulting in 13 deaths—the highest toll since 2021 when eight people lost their lives. In June 2023, six forest workers tragically died while attempting to extinguish a fire at Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary in Almora district.

Uttarakhand’s Fire Crisis in Numbers

According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, released by the Forest Survey of India, Uttarakhand recorded 21,033 forest fires from November 2023 to June 2024—the highest in the country. This marks a four-fold increase compared to the same period in the previous year (November 2022 to June 2023).

Wildfires in the state typically occur between February and June, peaking in May and June. These fires cause severe ecological damage, affecting soil microorganisms, wildlife, birds, and local communities.

Uttarakhand’s Fire-Prone Zones

The state has been categorized based on the fire-prone nature of its forests:

Extremely Fire-Prone Areas : 0.10% of total forest cover

: 0.10% of total forest cover Very Highly Fire-Prone Areas : 12.92%

: 12.92% Highly Fire-Prone Areas : 27.64%

: 27.64% Moderately Fire-Prone Areas : 20.01%

: 20.01% Less Fire-Prone Areas: 39.33%