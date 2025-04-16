Uttarakhand Trip Gone Bad! Delhi Man Found Dead In Car

A vacation to the hills turned tragic for a Delhi man who was found dead inside his car in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. The body of 35-year-old Anoop Singh, a resident of Sultanpur Road in northwest Delhi, was discovered inside a red Baleno car parked near Narkota village along the Badrinath National Highway.

Locals alerted police after spotting parked car

The incident came to light on Monday when workers engaged in a nearby railway construction project noticed the car parked for an unusually long time on the roadside. Finding the situation suspicious, they informed the local police.

When police officers arrived at the spot and checked the vehicle, they found Anoop’s body inside. His identity was confirmed using an Aadhaar card found in the car.

He was on a trip with his cousins

According to the police, Anoop had come to Uttarakhand from Delhi along with his two cousins on April 10 for a vacation. The three had reportedly visited the Kaushani region earlier during the trip.

The cousins told investigators that on April 12, Anoop dropped them near Rudraprayag and told them to head back to Delhi. He said he would follow later on his own.

That was the last time they saw him.

CCTV footage and liquor bottles recovered

As part of the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from a checkpoint at Jawadi Chowki. The footage showed Anoop’s car driving from Rudraprayag’s main market area toward Srinagar at around 3:30 PM on April 12.

Inside the car, officers found two nearly empty bottles of liquor, drinking glasses, and some snack packets. There were no immediate signs of struggle or foul play, police said, but an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

The family of the deceased has been informed and is on their way to Rudraprayag. They are expected to assist the police in confirming the details of Anoop’s movements before his death.