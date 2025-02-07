Uttarakhand UCC Aims To Establish Equality And End Gender-Based Discrimination, Says Expert Panel Member

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized that the initiative is not against any religion but is a constitutional step toward legal uniformity and social justice.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a landmark move aimed at ensuring equality and eliminating gender-based discrimination in personal laws. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the official implementation of the UCC on January 27 and declared that the day will be observed annually as “UCC Diwas.”

Expert Panel’s Role In Drafting The UCC

The UCC, drafted by an expert committee after consultations with 2.35 lakh individuals, standardizes personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. Professor Surekha Dangwal, a member of the expert panel and Vice Chancellor of Doon University, stated that the UCC will strengthen the socio-economic security of women and children while reinforcing the institution of marriage.

Prof. Dangwal highlighted that mandatory marriage registration under the UCC would help curb fraudulent second marriages and prevent the secret marriage of girls below 18 years. “Many cases have emerged where women were unaware that their husbands had entered into a second marriage. By making registration compulsory, such frauds will be minimized,” she said.

The UCC also ensures equal property rights for parents along with spouses and children in cases of inheritance. Additionally, it grants legal rights to children born in live-in relationships, reinforcing a sense of responsibility in such partnerships.

Chief Minister’s Clarification On UCC Intent

While implementing the UCC, Chief Minister Dhami clarified that the move is not against any religion or sect but is aimed at eradicating social evils and ensuring equal rights for all citizens. “This is a tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly, which envisioned legal equality for all Indians,” he said. The law prohibits discriminatory practices such as halala, triple talaq, and iddat, furthering women’s empowerment and safety.

According to the state government, the UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, including those living outside the state, except Scheduled Tribes and protected communities. With this historic step, Uttarakhand has set a precedent for other states to follow in bringing uniformity to personal laws across India.

(With ANI Inputs)

