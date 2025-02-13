Uttarakhand UCC: Penalties Introduced For False Complaints On Registrations

Individuals filing false complaints against registrations under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will face financial penalties.

Individuals filing false complaints against registrations under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will face financial penalties. The first offence will result in a warning, while a second and third offence will attract fines of ₹5,000 and ₹10,000, respectively. This provision aims to curb misinformation and misuse of the system.

Legal Provisions and Enforcement

According to Additional Secretary (Home) Nivedita Kukreti, Rule 20 under subsection 2, Chapter 6 of the UCC rules mandates these penalties. The fines will be recovered in the same manner as land revenue. This step is expected to deter individuals from disrupting the process through false allegations.

Payment and Recovery Process

Complainants fined for lodging false complaints will be required to pay the amount online within 45 days. If the payment is not made within the stipulated time, the recovery process will be carried out through the tehsil, ensuring strict enforcement of the rule.

Implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand

On January 27, Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to implement a Uniform Civil Code. This legislation governs personal laws, including marriage and live-in relationships, across all communities, ensuring uniformity and transparency.

Mandatory Registration and Scope

The law mandates the registration of live-in partnerships and applies to both residents and non-residents, including foreign nationals. To facilitate the registration process, the state has launched an online portal listing services under nine categories:

Registration of marriage

Registration of divorce

Registration of live-in relationships

Termination of live-in relationships

Declaration of heirs

Registration of wills

Appeals against decisions

Accessing data

Filing complaints

First Registration Under UCC

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the first individual to register his marriage on the newly launched UCC portal, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the new law.

The provision against false complaints is intended to streamline the registration process, minimize disputes, and ensure transparency in legal proceedings. The move aligns with Uttarakhand’s broader vision of legal reform and efficient governance under the UCC framework.

