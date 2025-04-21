Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Vadodara Building Collapse: Old Building Collapses In Samta Area, No Casualties Reported

Vadodara Building Collapse: Old Building Collapses In Samta Area, No Casualties Reported

A portion of an old residential building named Surya Kiran collapsed late last night in the Samta area under the jurisdiction of Lakshmipura police station.

Vadodara Building Collapse: Old Building Collapses In Samta Area, No Casualties Reported


A portion of an old residential building named Surya Kiran collapsed late last night in the Samta area under the jurisdiction of Lakshmipura police station. Fortunately, all residents from the second and third floors were evacuated in time, preventing any casualties.

Joint Police Commissioner Leena Patil confirmed that six flats were part of the structure. “Renovation work was underway on the ground floor, which raised initial concerns that some labourers might have been inside at the time of the collapse,” she said.

However, after verifying details with the contractor, it was confirmed that the workers had already vacated the premises before the incident occurred. Despite this, emergency teams have continued their search operation as a precautionary measure to ensure no one remains trapped.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and are assessing the structural safety of the remaining portion of the building.

Must Read: Delhi Vehicles To Be Penalised For Not Displaying Color Coded Fuel Stickers

Filed under

Vadodara Building Collapse

newsx

History Today: Sri Lanka’s Darkest Day In A Decade, Killing More 250 People, What Happened?
US Vice President JD Vanc

From Meeting PM Modi To A Trip To Taj Mahal: What Is JD Vance’s Schedule...
CAIT Gears Up To Unmask T

CAIT Gears Up To Unmask The ‘Cruel Face’ Of Quick Commerce And E-Commerce At National...
newsx

Ex- K’nataka DGP, From Bihar Murdered At His Residence, Probe Suspect Wife’s Involvement
Finance Minister Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Strategic Diplomatic Mission To The US And Peru, Aiming...
Japan Airlines (JAL) conf

68% Flight Delays at Delhi Airport Blamed on Poor Planning and Ignored Warnings
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

History Today: Sri Lanka’s Darkest Day In A Decade, Killing More 250 People, What Happened?

History Today: Sri Lanka’s Darkest Day In A Decade, Killing More 250 People, What Happened?

From Meeting PM Modi To A Trip To Taj Mahal: What Is JD Vance’s Schedule On India Visit

From Meeting PM Modi To A Trip To Taj Mahal: What Is JD Vance’s Schedule...

CAIT Gears Up To Unmask The ‘Cruel Face’ Of Quick Commerce And E-Commerce At National Conclave, Calling For Urgent Regulatory Reforms

CAIT Gears Up To Unmask The ‘Cruel Face’ Of Quick Commerce And E-Commerce At National...

Ex- K’nataka DGP, From Bihar Murdered At His Residence, Probe Suspect Wife’s Involvement

Ex- K’nataka DGP, From Bihar Murdered At His Residence, Probe Suspect Wife’s Involvement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Strategic Diplomatic Mission To The US And Peru, Aiming To Boost Economic Ties And Global Partnerships

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On Strategic Diplomatic Mission To The US And Peru, Aiming...

Entertainment

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her Blue Origin Space Flight

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave