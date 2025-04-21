Vadodara Building Collapse: Old Building Collapses In Samta Area, No Casualties Reported

A portion of an old residential building named Surya Kiran collapsed late last night in the Samta area under the jurisdiction of Lakshmipura police station.

A portion of an old residential building named Surya Kiran collapsed late last night in the Samta area under the jurisdiction of Lakshmipura police station. Fortunately, all residents from the second and third floors were evacuated in time, preventing any casualties.

Joint Police Commissioner Leena Patil confirmed that six flats were part of the structure. “Renovation work was underway on the ground floor, which raised initial concerns that some labourers might have been inside at the time of the collapse,” she said.

VIDEO | Vadodara: Joint Police Commissioner Leena Patil said, "In Vadodara city's Lakshmipura police station area, a building named Surya Kiran — which had six flats — partially collapsed. The second and third floor residents were safely evacuated. Renovation work was ongoing on… pic.twitter.com/04Lpn6yxBW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2025

However, after verifying details with the contractor, it was confirmed that the workers had already vacated the premises before the incident occurred. Despite this, emergency teams have continued their search operation as a precautionary measure to ensure no one remains trapped.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and are assessing the structural safety of the remaining portion of the building.

