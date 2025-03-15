Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction | Video

Vadodara police brought Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the main accused in the tragic car accident that led to the death of a woman, back to the accident scene for a crime scene reconstruction. During the investigation, Chaurasia was seen limping and holding his ears as police escorted him to the site.

Vadodara police brought Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, main accused in the car accident that led to the death of a woman, back to accident scene.

Vadodara police brought Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the main accused in the tragic car accident that led to the death of a woman, back to the accident scene for a crime scene reconstruction. During the investigation, Chaurasia was seen limping and holding his ears as police escorted him to the site. A video released by news agency ANI showed the 23-year-old visibly uncomfortable while being taken to the location where the fatal crash took place.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Vadodara police bring the accused of the Vadodara accident, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, to the spot for the crime scene recreation Advertisement · Scroll to continue One woman died, and seven others were injured after an overspeeding four-wheeler rammed into a two-wheeler yesterday early morning pic.twitter.com/XJYj8P3dpN — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Did The Car Crash Take Place?

The accident occurred in the early hours of March 14, when a speeding car driven by Chaurasia crashed into a two-wheeler. The collision resulted in the death of a woman, while eight others sustained injuries, according to police reports. The Vadodara Police Commissioner, Narasimha Komar, revealed that more than three vehicles were involved in the incident. This included two active vehicles and one electric vehicle (EV).

Legal Action Against the Accused

The Gujarat police have registered a case against Chaurasia under the Motor Vehicle Act and other relevant laws. The forensic team is currently collecting evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

“We have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder apart from sections under the Motor Vehicle Act. Police and forensic teams have compiled physical and material evidence,” a police official stated.

Commissioner Komar further explained that at the time of the accident, Chaurasia was accompanied by Pranshu Chauhan in the car. “Were they under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicants? For this, we have taken their blood samples. Police are conducting all necessary investigations. We will prosecute the accused with all the physical, scientific, and forensic evidence. Eight people were injured, one woman passed away, and seven others are receiving treatment,” he added.

The police are also tracking the movements of Chaurasia’s co-passenger and collecting all possible evidence from the crime scene to strengthen the case.

Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations

Despite the police filing a case of drunk driving, Chaurasia has denied consuming alcohol on the night of the accident. He claimed that he attended a Holika Dahan celebration and did not indulge in any party. Chaurasia maintained that he was not intoxicated and was driving at a speed of 50 km/h when the accident happened.

Additionally, he has expressed a desire to meet the family members of the victim, acknowledging his responsibility for the accident.

The investigation continues as forensic teams analyze all available evidence to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic accident. Police have assured that all legal proceedings will be carried out based on the scientific and physical evidence collected from the crime scene.