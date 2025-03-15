Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction | Video

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction | Video

Vadodara police brought Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the main accused in the tragic car accident that led to the death of a woman, back to the accident scene for a crime scene reconstruction. During the investigation, Chaurasia was seen limping and holding his ears as police escorted him to the site.

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction | Video

Vadodara police brought Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, main accused in the car accident that led to the death of a woman, back to accident scene.


Vadodara police brought Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the main accused in the tragic car accident that led to the death of a woman, back to the accident scene for a crime scene reconstruction. During the investigation, Chaurasia was seen limping and holding his ears as police escorted him to the site. A video released by news agency ANI showed the 23-year-old visibly uncomfortable while being taken to the location where the fatal crash took place.

How Did The Car Crash Take Place?

The accident occurred in the early hours of March 14, when a speeding car driven by Chaurasia crashed into a two-wheeler. The collision resulted in the death of a woman, while eight others sustained injuries, according to police reports. The Vadodara Police Commissioner, Narasimha Komar, revealed that more than three vehicles were involved in the incident. This included two active vehicles and one electric vehicle (EV).

Legal Action Against the Accused

The Gujarat police have registered a case against Chaurasia under the Motor Vehicle Act and other relevant laws. The forensic team is currently collecting evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

“We have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder apart from sections under the Motor Vehicle Act. Police and forensic teams have compiled physical and material evidence,” a police official stated.

Commissioner Komar further explained that at the time of the accident, Chaurasia was accompanied by Pranshu Chauhan in the car. “Were they under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicants? For this, we have taken their blood samples. Police are conducting all necessary investigations. We will prosecute the accused with all the physical, scientific, and forensic evidence. Eight people were injured, one woman passed away, and seven others are receiving treatment,” he added.

The police are also tracking the movements of Chaurasia’s co-passenger and collecting all possible evidence from the crime scene to strengthen the case.

Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations

Despite the police filing a case of drunk driving, Chaurasia has denied consuming alcohol on the night of the accident. He claimed that he attended a Holika Dahan celebration and did not indulge in any party. Chaurasia maintained that he was not intoxicated and was driving at a speed of 50 km/h when the accident happened.

Additionally, he has expressed a desire to meet the family members of the victim, acknowledging his responsibility for the accident.

The investigation continues as forensic teams analyze all available evidence to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic accident. Police have assured that all legal proceedings will be carried out based on the scientific and physical evidence collected from the crime scene.

Also Read: Three Killed In Slum Fire In Delhi’s Anand Vihar, Leads To LPG Explosion

Filed under

Drunk driving allegations Vadodra Vadodra Car Crash

newsx

500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation
A six-month-old baby suff

Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire
President Donald Trump’

Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes...
Ukraine has agreed to a 3

Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy
Vadodara police brought R

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction...
Justice Joymalya Bagchi,

Who Is Joymala Bagchi? New Supreme Court Judge To Be Appointed On 17 March
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation

500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation

Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire

Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire

Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes Viral

Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes...

Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy

Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy

Who Is Joymala Bagchi? New Supreme Court Judge To Be Appointed On 17 March

Who Is Joymala Bagchi? New Supreme Court Judge To Be Appointed On 17 March

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips