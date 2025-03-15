Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Law Student Rakshit Chaurasiya Claims He Was Not Drunk, Blames Potholes For The Accident

A 23-year-old law student was arrested after allegedly crashing his car into multiple vehicles in Vadodara, killing one and injuring four. While eyewitnesses claim he was intoxicated and shouted, “another round,” he denies being drunk, blaming potholes for the crash.

A 23-year-old law student, Rakshit Chaurasiya, was arrested after allegedly crashing a car into multiple vehicles in Gujarat’s Vadodara, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to four others. The accident took place around 12:30 am on Friday near Muktanand crossroads in the Karelibaug area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya confirmed the arrest and stated that eyewitnesses claimed Chaurasiya appeared intoxicated at the time of the crash. Some bystanders who caught him at the scene reported that he was shouting, “Another round, another round” upon exiting the vehicle.

Rakshit Chaurasiya Denies Drunk Driving Allegations

Despite witness claims, Chaurasiya maintained that he was not under the influence of alcohol. Speaking to the media, he stated that he lost control of the car due to potholes on the road.

“The car lost control because of potholes. It was running at a speed of around 50 kmph. There was a scooty and another car. I was not drunk. I want to meet the family of the deceased because it was my fault. Whatever they wish should happen,” he told reporters.

Expressing remorse, Chaurasiya termed the accident an “understatement” and emphasized his desire to apologize to the victim’s family. “Sorry is a very small word,” he said.

Denying allegations of attending a party prior to the accident, he stated, “I did not go to any party. I had attended Holika Dahan and was not drunk.” He further explained that the car was automatic, and when the airbags deployed, he panicked and mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes.

When asked about a girl’s name he was heard screaming after stepping out of the vehicle, Chaurasiya claimed he had shouted the name randomly in a state of panic.

Social Media Outrage Against Rakshit Chaurasiya

Chaurasiya’s statements sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning why an accused in a fatal accident was allowed to address the press.

A user named Tanmoy wrote on X, “Is he now released from police custody? A brutal crime accused is holding a press meet.”

Another user compared the case to the recent Pune hit-and-run incident, where a juvenile accused was asked to write an essay on road safety as punishment. “This is very shocking. Police arrested and released Rakshit Ravish Chaurasiya. He is studying law at MS University, killed one woman & injured seven others after crashing his car into multiple two-wheelers. Looks like an essay is downloading,” the post read.

Victim Identified; Police Investigating Further

The deceased woman was identified as Hemali Patel, who was riding a scooter when the accident occurred.

Chaurasiya, originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was staying in a PG accommodation in Vadodara while pursuing his law studies. According to DCP Momaya, the car involved in the accident belonged to his friend, Mit Chauhan, who was in the co-driver’s seat at the time of the crash. Efforts are underway to locate Chauhan.

In a video recorded by an eyewitness, Chauhan can be seen stepping out of the badly damaged car and blaming Chaurasiya for the crash. Meanwhile, Chaurasiya, appearing disoriented, repeatedly shouts, “Another round? Another round?” before being thrashed by bystanders and handed over to the police.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the speeding car hitting two scooters, knocking down the riders, and dragging them for a distance before coming to a halt.

