Vadodara Car Crash Fresh CCTV Footage Released, Accused Caught Drinking Then This Happened

Shocking new CCTV footage has surfaced in connection with the Vadodara car crash that claimed the life of a woman and left four others critically injured. The footage, captured on the night of March 13, shows the prime accused, law student Rakshit Chaurasia, drinking from a bottle at a friend’s house just minutes before the deadly accident. While the contents of the bottle remain unverified, the latest revelations raise serious concerns about his possible intoxication at the time of the crash.

Sequence of Events Captured on CCTV

According to the newly obtained footage, Rakshit Chaurasia, a 23-year-old student from Varanasi, arrived at his friend Suresh Bharwad’s house on a scooter at around 10:33 PM. The video shows him engaging in a conversation with Suresh as they head upstairs. Rakshit is then seen consuming a drink from a bottle while standing in the balcony. Another clip from 10:46 PM captures the arrival of Pranshu Chauhan, another friend who was present in the car at the time of the crash. He parked a black Volkswagen Virtus sedan, later identified as the vehicle involved in the accident—in front of the house before heading inside.

At approximately 11:25 PM, both Rakshit and Pranshu were seen leaving the house and getting into the black sedan. Initially, Pranshu took the driver’s seat, but CCTV footage suggests that Rakshit insisted on switching places before they drove away. The two left the location just 45 minutes before the fatal crash occurred.

The Fatal Crash and Aftermath

The accident took place at around 12:30 AM near Muktanand Cross Roads in Vadodara’s Karelibaug area. Eyewitnesses reported that the speeding car lost control, ramming into multiple two-wheelers and dragging the victims several meters before coming to a halt. One woman, identified as 35-year-old Hemali Patel, was killed on the spot, while four others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Videos recorded at the accident site captured Rakshit stepping out of the heavily damaged car, seemingly intoxicated, and shouting phrases like “Another round, another round!” and “Om Namah Shivay.” His erratic behavior provoked outrage among bystanders, who then physically assaulted him before the police arrived at the scene.

Eyewitness Testimonies and Victims’ Statements

One of the victims, Vikas Kewalani, who is currently undergoing treatment, provided a harrowing account of the accident. He claimed that the accused was intoxicated and deliberately overspeeding for “enjoyment purposes.” Calling for strict action, Kewalani emphasized that mere fines would not serve as a deterrent. “Fines are not the solution. Only strict legal action will make people understand the gravity of such reckless behavior,” he said.

Accused’s Defense

Following his arrest, Rakshit initially denied being under the influence of alcohol but later admitted to consuming ‘bhaang’ (a cannabis-based drink) as part of Holika Dahan celebrations. In his first statement to the police, he claimed that he was driving at a speed of 50-60 km/hr when he encountered a pothole. He alleged that after his car made slight contact with another vehicle, the sudden deployment of airbags blocked his view, leading to the crash.

However, police sources indicate that eyewitnesses and CCTV footage contradict Rakshit’s statements. Investigators have collected his blood samples to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Additionally, the police are probing whether Pranshu Chauhan, who was in the passenger seat, should also face charges for abetting reckless driving.

The Vadodara police have charged Rakshit Chaurasia with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Authorities are also considering stringent legal measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

