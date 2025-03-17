Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Vadodara Car Crash: Injured Man Says Accused Was Speeding For Enjoyment

A tragic car crash in Vadodara has left one person dead and four others injured, with survivors claiming that the accused, a 23-year-old law student, was overspeeding for enjoyment. The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the car rammed into multiple vehicles, causing chaos on the streets.

A tragic car crash in Vadodara has left one person dead and four others injured, with survivors claiming that the accused, a 23-year-old law student, was overspeeding for enjoyment. The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the car rammed into multiple vehicles, causing chaos on the streets.

Victim Recounts the Horrific Incident

One of the injured, Vikas Kewalani, shared his account of the accident. He explained that he had gone out for a late-night refreshment along with two other people from his society, including Hemali Patel, who unfortunately lost her life in the crash.

“Two people from my society and I had gone out for refreshment. One of them was Hemali Patel, and her husband is in critical condition…we were on our two-wheeler and suddenly, an overspeeding car rammed into our vehicle…when I fell, I was awake, and I saw that the car had hit the other vehicle as well and it flew through the air. Husband and wife had suffered serious injuries,” Kewalani told news agency ANI.

Kewalani, who is currently recovering in the hospital along with three others, believes that the accused, Rakshit Chaurasiya, was deliberately driving at high speed. He also mentioned that the accused appeared intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Calls for Stricter Punishment

Expressing his frustration over reckless driving, Kewalani emphasized that merely imposing fines is not enough to curb such incidents.

“Such things can’t be controlled through just fine. The fine is not the solution, they will realise their mistakes only when strict punishment is taken against them. My brother and sister have sustained fractures. I fractured my right-hand elbow. The accused looked intoxicated. He was doing it (over-speeding) for enjoyment purposes,” he added.

What Happened in the Vadodara Car Crash?

The fatal accident took place in Gujarat’s Vadodara when Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia allegedly lost control of his car and crashed into multiple vehicles. The crash killed Hemali Patel and left her husband in critical condition, along with three others sustaining severe injuries. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, not only among the public but also in political circles.

Accused Denies Being Drunk Despite Witness Statements

Chaurasia, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, denied being drunk at the time of the accident. He claimed to the police that he was driving at a speed of 50 kmph and lost control of the vehicle due to potholes on the road.

However, eyewitnesses who caught him at the scene had a different story to tell. They reported that he appeared intoxicated and was behaving erratically. Shockingly, he was heard shouting “another round, another round” after stepping out of the crashed vehicle.

The authorities are currently investigating the case, and calls for stricter action against reckless driving continue to grow. The tragic loss of life and injuries caused by this accident serve as a grim reminder of the dangers of irresponsible driving.

