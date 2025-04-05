Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Vadodara Crash: Accused Was Under Influence Of Marijuana, Confirms Forensic Report

 The Vadodara Police confirmed on Friday that Rakshit Chaurasia, the key accused in last month's tragic road accident that claimed the life of a woman and injured seven others, was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

The Vadodara Police confirmed on Friday that Rakshit Chaurasia, the key accused in last month’s tragic road accident that claimed the life of a woman and injured seven others, was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

The revelation came after a preliminary report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar indicated traces of cannabis in Chaurasia’s bloodstream. The 23-year-old, a law student from Prayagraj, had initially denied being intoxicated. Contrary to early assumptions of alcohol consumption, the FSL report ruled out alcohol and confirmed marijuana use.

Blood samples of Chaurasia’s co-passenger, Praanshu Chauhan, and a third friend present in the vehicle, Suresh Bharwad, also tested positive for narcotics. Police have since registered a case against all three under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Additionally, Chaurasia faces charges under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), Panna Momaya, stated, “We received confirmation that all three individuals had consumed marijuana before the accident. While one of the accused has been arrested and Chaurasia remains in custody, the third is currently absconding.”

The fatal collision occurred on March 13 at Vadodara’s Karelibag area near the Amrapali Chaar Rasta junction. Chaurasia, who was reportedly speeding in a Volkswagen Virtus, rammed into multiple vehicles, resulting in the death of 38-year-old Hemali Patel. The shocking visuals of the crash, as well as a video capturing Chaurasia’s bizarre post-crash behavior — where he can be seen chanting “Om Namah Shivay” and exclaiming “Another round!” — had gone viral, triggering public outrage.

Following the accident, Chaurasia was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. In his initial statement, he blamed the incident on a vehicle malfunction, claiming the airbags deployed unexpectedly and obscured his vision. “I was overtaking a scooter and the car hit a pothole. That triggered the airbags, and I lost control. I want to meet the victim’s family — this is my fault,” he had said during questioning.

