Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway: How Long Is It, Which Cities Does It Connect And How Much Time Will It Save?

The 379-km, eight-lane Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is emerging as a major new road link across western India, forming the southern leg of the 1,350-km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway network. The access-controlled greenfield highway is designed to cut travel time between Vadodara and Mumbai while easing pressure on the congested NH-48. Once fully connected, the journey is expected to fall from the usual 7-8 hours to around 3.5-5 hours, saving commuters and freight operators nearly 3-4 hours per trip.

The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway runs through some of Gujarat and Maharashtra’s busiest industrial belts. It connects Vadodara, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Vapi, before moving through Palghar and the Virar corridor towards Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Navi Mumbai through a dedicated urban spur. It broadly runs parallel to NH-48 while bypassing dense city traffic.

Vadodara-Mumbai expressway links key industrial hubs

Among its important access points is a new industrial entry-exit node near Ankleshwar, linked to NH-64 Dandi Path and aimed at improving connectivity for South Gujarat’s manufacturing belt. FASTag-enabled sensors support the access system, while the closed tolling model records entry and exit points and charges vehicles according to the distance travelled. For light vehicles, the estimated rate is around ₹2.19 per km.

The highway has a design speed of 120 km/h for cars on open stretches, with lower controlled speeds near interchanges and transition points. It starts with eight lanes and has a wide median that can allow expansion to 12 lanes if traffic increases. Wildlife and cattle fencing runs along both sides, while emergency crossovers are planned every 5 km.

Vadodara-Mumbai expressway opens in sections as work continues

The route is being opened progressively instead of waiting for the entire corridor to be completed. Around 86 km between Vadodara, Bharuch and Ankleshwar is fully operational, while another roughly 65-km Surat-Navsari section is operational. Work remains active around Valsad and Vapi.

The Maharashtra stretch, covering about 157 km from Palghar and Virar towards JNPT, has faced delays beyond the initial late-2026 target because of dense land-acquisition packages. Five of the seven core packages are structural, with the complete network expected to be sealed through 2027-2028.

Vadodara-Mumbai expressway brings 26 wayside facilities

Long-distance users will get 26 planned wayside amenities, including fuel stations, EV charging grids, food courts, clean rest facilities and trauma centres. Eight primary truck-parking terminals are also planned.

The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway includes 24 flyovers, 14 interchanges, 13 vehicular overpasses, 76 vehicular underpasses, 29 major bridges, 88 minor bridges, eight railway overbridges, 129 pedestrian underpasses, 232 cattle underpasses, 447 cross-drainage culverts and 391 irrigation/utility culverts. The wider corridor covers Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Manor, Thane and Mumbai.

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