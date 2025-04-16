Vadra Robert Vadra Returns To ED Hot Seat On Day 2, Throws Punchlines And Political Hints

As Robert Vadra exits day two of ED grilling with his confidence intact and his activist pitch sharpened, the question now is: is he being targeted—or is he testing the waters for a political plunge?

Businessman-turned-crusader Robert Vadra walked into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Wednesday with his head held high—and a few barbs in tow. Facing his second consecutive day of questioning in the Haryana land deal case, Vadra made it clear: he’s not just showing up, he’s speaking up.

“It’s unfortunate that people have lost faith in these agencies, which are being used to pressure those who expose government wrongdoings,” he told PTI, delivering what sounded more like a campaign line than a legal defense.

According to him, this isn’t just an investigation—it’s a political vendetta. And if you ask Vadra, it’s only making him stronger. “They can see I have become the voice of the people. I’m almost like an activist now,” he declared, clearly warming to the role. “This happened because I respond to the government and continue to fight back against the constant false accusations made against me. The people are with me; I serve them. People would like to see me in politics.”

“Too Strong for All This” – Vadra Brushes Off Pressure

If the ED hoped to rattle him, Vadra says it didn’t work. “I’m too strong for all this,” he shrugged. Later, he doubled down on Facebook with a defiant status update: “I’m here for any kind of unjust pressure. I believe in the truth, and truth will prevail.”

The questioning, however, seems to have thrown a wrench into his birthday week plans. Vadra claimed his charitable work was disrupted—something he clearly took personally. “Nothing is going to deter me from fulfilling people’s wishes and needs,” he wrote, adding that he won’t be silenced. “Unless they stop me from speaking out against injustice, I will continue helping people.”

Hint, Hint: Is Vadra Teasing a Political Debut?

With every quote, Vadra sounded less like a businessman and more like someone eyeing a podium. Between the “voice of the people” and the activist makeover, it seems he’s laying the groundwork for something bigger. Politics, perhaps?

Congress Supporters Show Muscle Outside ED Office

Meanwhile, outside the ED office, Congress supporters brought the drama. Chanting slogans like, “Jab jab Modi darta hai, ED ko aage karta hai,” they accused the Modi government of using the ED as a political bulldozer to run over dissent.

As Vadra exits day two of ED grilling with his confidence intact and his activist pitch sharpened, the question now is: is he being targeted—or is he testing the waters for a political plunge?

Either way, the plot’s getting interesting.

