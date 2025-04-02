Vaiko Demands Ban On L2: Empuraan In Tamil Nadu Over Mullaperiyar Dam Controversy

Amid growing controversy, MDMK General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has demanded a complete ban on L2: Empuraan in Tamil Nadu. The Mohanlal-starrer has come under fire for allegedly portraying the Mullaperiyar Dam as unsafe and instilling fear among the people of Kerala.

On Tuesday, Vaiko issued a statement claiming that the film introduces a dam named ‘Nedumpally’ and suggests its demolition, drawing a direct parallel to the Mullaperiyar Dam issue. The politician further alleged that the movie wrongly implies that the Travancore king was pressured by the British to lease land for 999 years, and despite the British and the monarchy no longer being present, the dam continues to pose a threat to Kerala.

Controversial Dialogue Sparks Outrage

One of the major points of contention in the film, according to Vaiko, is a dialogue suggesting that bombing the dam would lead to the destruction of Kerala.

“If we bomb the dam, which drowns people even when just two shutters are opened, the entire state of Kerala will be destroyed,” Vaiko quoted from the movie, condemning the statement.

He demanded that the filmmakers remove these controversial dialogues, arguing that they spread unnecessary panic among the people. Vaiko also cited the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee’s findings, which have affirmed that the dam is structurally safe.

L2: Empuraan Undergoing Re-Editing Amid Backlash

The controversy comes at a time when L2: Empuraan is already undergoing re-editing. The decision to modify the film was made after a section of viewers criticized it for allegedly portraying right-wing politics in a negative light.

Mohanlal previously addressed the controversy, expressing “regret” over the issue and assuring that the contentious portions of the film would be removed.

FEFKA Supports Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Amid the backlash, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has extended its support to Mohanlal and the film’s director, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

“We welcome criticism of the film’s form and content without any compromises. Only through constructive criticism can an art form truly evolve. However, we firmly believe that criticism should not descend into personal attacks, threats, or branding, regardless of political or religious affiliations,” FEFKA said in a statement on Tuesday.

As the debate over L2: Empuraan intensifies, it remains to be seen how the filmmakers will address the concerns raised by Vaiko and whether the film will face a ban in Tamil Nadu.