Vaishno Devi Navratri 2026 Day 1: 45,000+ Pilgrims Visit Shrine! Check Total Darshan Count

Vaishno Devi Navratri 2026: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine witnessed a major influx of devotees on the first day of Shardiya Navratri, with 47,346 pilgrims paying obeisance at the holy shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The strong turnout marked the beginning of the nine-day festival, as devotees travelled to Katra to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Vaishno Devi Navratri 2026 Day 1: How Many Pilgrims Visited?

According to the latest report from Akashvani News, 47,346 devotees visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on the opening day of Shardiya Navratri. The shrine, located in the Trikuta Hills, drew pilgrims from different parts of the country as the festive period began.

The number reflects the first day’s footfall and does not represent the total number of devotees expected to visit during all nine days of Navratri. Pilgrim numbers may change as the celebrations continue and more devotees arrive at the shrine.

Vaishno Devi Shrine Sees Heavy Rush As Shardiya Navratri Begins

The start of Shardiya Navratri is an important period for devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage, sees pilgrims begin their journey towards the holy cave shrine to offer prayers and seek blessings.

The annual festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her different forms over nine days. The opening-day turnout of more than 47,000 pilgrims highlights the religious significance of the occasion and the popularity of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage during Navratri.

Vaishno Devi Yatra 2026: Latest Pilgrim Count And Updates

For context, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board recorded 6,44,242 pilgrims in September 2026, according to its monthly yatra statistics. The first-day Navratri figure of 47,346 is a separate daily count and should not be added to the September total without checking the reporting dates.

Devotees planning to visit during Navratri should check the Shrine Board’s official advisories for registration requirements, travel arrangements and yatra conditions before starting their journey.

With 47,346 pilgrims visiting on Day 1, Shardiya Navratri 2026 has begun with a significant turnout at one of India’s most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites.