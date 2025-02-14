Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Valentine’s Day Sparks Protests In Agra: Hindu Organizations Burn Effigy, Call It A ‘Western Imposition’- Could A Ban Be Next?

Hindu groups in Agra protested Valentine’s Day, burning an effigy and patrolling parks to oppose what they called an “obscene Western influence” on Indian culture.

Valentine’s Day Sparks Protests In Agra: Hindu Organizations Burn Effigy, Call It A ‘Western Imposition’- Could A Ban Be Next?


Several Hindu organizations, including the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, staged protests in Agra on Friday, opposing the celebration of Valentine’s Day. The activists burned an effigy symbolizing their disapproval and patrolled city parks, voicing their strong opposition to what they termed as “obscene” activities associated with the occasion.

The protest began at Subhash Park, where demonstrators set fire to an effigy of Valentine’s Day in a symbolic act of defiance. Following this, groups of activists, some carrying sticks, marched across different parks in Agra, determined to prevent celebrations they believe go against Indian culture.

‘Valentine’s Day Has No Place in Our Civilization’

Speaking to the media, Saurabh Sharma, District President of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, strongly condemned the event, stating, “Valentine’s Day is a celebration borrowed from the West and has no place in our civilization. On this day, parks turn into centres of indecency. We will not tolerate such activities and will teach a lesson to those indulging in this behaviour.”

The protestors argued that the Western concept of love promoted on February 14th does not align with Indian traditions and that public celebrations encourage moral corruption.

Past Opposition to Valentine’s Day in India

This is not the first time Hindu groups have protested against Valentine’s Day in India. Over the years, organizations have conducted similar demonstrations, citing cultural erosion and the need to preserve Indian values. In many instances, activists have called for alternative celebrations promoting Indian festivals and traditions instead.

While some sections of society continue to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a personal expression of love, groups like the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha remain firm in their opposition, vowing to prevent what they see as the “Westernization” of Indian youth.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

