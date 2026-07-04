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Home > India News > Vande Bharat Budget Trains: 5 Breathtaking Routes To Experience With Fares Under Rs 1,500

Vande Bharat Budget Trains: 5 Breathtaking Routes To Experience With Fares Under Rs 1,500

Check out these 5 highly affordable, scenic semi-high-speed train trips in India with ticket prices starting under 1500 rupees.

Vande Bharat train tickets under 1500 (Source:AI)
Vande Bharat train tickets under 1500 (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-04 08:58 IST

With the expansion of the Vande Bharat network across the country, these semi-high-speed trains are gaining widespread appreciationnot just for their premium onboard services, but for the stunning landscapes they offer travelers along the way. Passengers have praised these unforgettable journeys for delivering breathtaking, panoramic views at highly affordable prices, with several popular routes costing less than ₹1,500.

Bengaluru to Dharwad

Approximate AC Chair Car Fare: Rs 1,195, This route connects India’s premier tech and educational hubs, offering an incredibly comfortable and impressive journey. Passengers are treated to the dreamy, rolling landscapes of rural Karnataka, making it a favorite for students, professionals, and leisure travelers alike.

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Chennai to Coimbatore

Approximate AC Chair Car Fare: Rs 925, showcasing the diverse landscapes of Tamil Nadu, this route cuts through lush fields and offers glimpses of beautiful South Indian forest fringes. Compared to long, exhausting road trips, this Vande Bharat ride is exceptionally fast and convenient. Tourists frequently use this route as a smooth gateway to head up into the Nilgiri Hills and Ooty.

Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram

This journey spans nearly the entire length of Kerala and is so visually stunning that travelers can’t get enough of it. The route offers an unforgettable look at the state’s iconic greenery and historical towns, passing through key cultural centers like Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam before reaching the capital. The  train tickets are roughly AC Chair Car Fare witn Rs 1,250. 

Sabarmati to Veraval

This highly convenient and comfortable route is incredibly popular among pilgrims visiting prominent religious sites. Since the iconic Somnath Temple is located just 7 kilometers from the Veraval railway station, this budget-friendly train serves as the perfect, stress-free link for devotees heading to the coast. The tickets are charged approximate AC Chair Car Fare with Rs 980  to Rs1,125.

Jammu to Srinagar

Traveling through the hidden gems of the Himalayas, this route is an absolute visual masterpiece. The train passes through spectacular engineering marvels, cutting through the rugged Pir Panjal mountain range and crossing the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab River. It provides travelers with a seamless, breathtaking entrance into the Kashmir Valley, where they can easily explore Dal Lake, the Nishat Gardens, and stunning mountain resorts. The tickets are between  Rs 855  to Rs 1,020.

Also Read: Teesta River Dispute: India Flags Security Concerns as China-Bangladesh Moves Closer to Strategic Siliguri Corridor

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Vande Bharat Budget Trains: 5 Breathtaking Routes To Experience With Fares Under Rs 1,500
Tags: Budget Vande Bharat routesCheapest Vande Bharat express routesScenic Vande Bharat train journeysVande Bharat train tickets under 1500

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Vande Bharat Budget Trains: 5 Breathtaking Routes To Experience With Fares Under Rs 1,500

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Vande Bharat Budget Trains: 5 Breathtaking Routes To Experience With Fares Under Rs 1,500
Vande Bharat Budget Trains: 5 Breathtaking Routes To Experience With Fares Under Rs 1,500
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