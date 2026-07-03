Vande Bharat Vegetarian Food Menu: 10 Meals Served on India’s Premium Train

Vande Bharat Express offers a wide range of vegetarian meals that can be different according to the route, how long you’re traveling, what the season looks like, and even the region. The food is prepared by IRCTC, and the menu keeps changing, so passengers might not get the exact same dishes on every ride. On the North Indian routes, you’ll often see paneer, dal roti and rice but on trains in southern and eastern India you usually get regional favourites such as idli, pongal, appam, pulao, and some more. So here’s a quick look at what vegetarian meals you can generally expect on Vande Bharat trains.

1. Idli, Vada and Sambar

A favourite breakfast option on South Indian routes, this meal includes soft idlis, crispy vadas , sambar, coconut chutney and tea or coffee.

2. Poha or Vegetable Upma

For a light yet filling breakfast, passengers may be served poha or vegetable upma along with tea, coffee , juice, or packaged drinking water.

3. Bread, Butter, Jam and Veg Cutlets

A classic railway breakfast that includes bread with butter and jam, vegetable cutlets, a muffin or sandwich, and a hot beverage.

4. Paneer Curry, Dal and Roti

Lunch and dinner on many North Indian routes feature paneer dishes like Paneer Butter Masala, Shahi Paneer, Kadhai Paneer, or Navratan Korma, served with dal, roti or paratha, rice, pickle and dessert.

5. Rice, Dal and Seasonal Vegetables

Passengers can also enjoy a simple meal comprising steamed or jeera rice, dal tadka or dal makhani, and seasonal vegetables like bhindi, aloo matar, or mixed vegetables.

6. Kerala Special: Ghee Rice and Porotta

On Kerala’s Vande Bharat routes, meals often reflect local flavours with ghee rice, wheat porotta, dal curry, thoran, and dessert.

7. Bengali and Assamese Vegetarian Meals

Passengers travelling on eastern routes, including the Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper, may be served Basanti Pulao or Jeera Rice, Cholar Dal or Mixed Dal, aloo-based curries, Paneer Masala, or Chanar Dalna.

8. Cheese Sandwiches and Evening Snacks

Evening snack boxes generally include buttered cheese sandwiches, caramel popcorn, flavoured milk or lassi, tea or coffee. Executive Chair Car passengers may also receive ready-to-eat items such as upma or poha.

9. Desserts

Depending on the route and also on the season, the meal might close with some desserts like ice cream, fruit truffle, moong dal halwa, sandesh, rasgulla, narikal burfi, or other region-based sweets and nice things like that.

10. Jain and Special Diet Meals

Apart from the usual vegetarian spread, passengers may also ask for Jain meals, plus other special dietary options at the time of ticket booking, as long as they’re available on that route.

Also Read: Planning Last Minute Travel? Here’s How You Can Book Vande Bharat Train Ticket Just 15 Minutes Before Departure