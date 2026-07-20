Vande Mataram Bill Explained: What Will Change, Who Can Be Punished and Why It Has Sparked a Debate

What is Vande Mataram Bill?
What Will Change If the Bill Is Passed?
What Is The Punishment?
New Guidelines Recommended For Singing Vande Mataram
- Vande Mataram should be part of government functions.
- It will have to be done before the official programmes start.
- All six stanzas should be translated.
- The whole performance should last approximately 3 minutes and 10 seconds.
- It is sung when the people must be in the attention position.
- Schools should play or sing Vande Mataram before morning prayer.
Why Is The Government Introducing This Bill?
Why Has the Bill Triggered Political Debate?
Why Does It Matter?
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.