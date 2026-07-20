Vande Mataram Bill Explained: What Will Change, Who Can Be Punished and Why It Has Sparked a Debate

The government is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in Parliament’s Monsoon Session, which began today. The bill, popularly called the Vande Mataram Bill, is aimed at granting statutory backing to the national song similar to the national anthem. If passed into law, it will be a recognisable offence to disrespect or prevent the singing of Vande Mataram by a person and may lead to three years in prison, a fine or both. But the bill has already drawn fire from the government as well as the opposition.

The government has said the bill is an effort to increase respect for the country, but the opposition has questioned the tougher criminal provisions included in the bill.

What is Vande Mataram Bill?

The Bill, proposing an amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, would be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session. Currently, while the national flag, constitution and national anthem are covered under the act to prevent deliberate insult, the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ is not.

What Will Change If the Bill Is Passed?

Under the 1971 Act, it is currently a criminal offence to prevent or intentionally disturb the singing of the national anthem. This bill will also provide similar protection to Vande Mataram and will apply to anyone who knowingly prevents its performance, stops others from singing it, or intentionally causes a disturbance during its performance. Importantly, the word ‘intentionally’ has been used to suggest that punishment would be meted out for conscious and deliberate insults, not for any unintentional disruption.

What Is The Punishment?

Upon enactment, any person convicted of intentional insult or obstruction of the performance or singing of Vande Mataram will be awarded up to three years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both. This punishment will be similar to the existing penalties prescribed for offences against the national anthem.

New Guidelines Recommended For Singing Vande Mataram

The bill not only provides legal protection but also directions for the rendition of the national song.

The proposal says:

Vande Mataram should be part of government functions.

It will have to be done before the official programmes start.

All six stanzas should be translated.

The whole performance should last approximately 3 minutes and 10 seconds.

It is sung when the people must be in the attention position.

Schools should play or sing Vande Mataram before morning prayer.

Why Is The Government Introducing This Bill?

The government says it is bringing in the amendment to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. This song was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1876 and later published in his novel Anandamath in 1882. It was first sung publicly in Calcutta in 1896 and was adopted as the National Song of India in 1950. Vande Mataram has been one of the strongest symbols of India’s freedom movement and national identity over the years. The government said it has the same legal protections as the national anthem because of its historic and national importance.

Why Has the Bill Triggered Political Debate?

And the proposal has already sparked a political reaction before being presented to Parliament. The BJP has defended the bill as an effort to promote respect for India’s national symbols. However, the Congress has taken exception to the move, saying it is an indication of the government’s ‘jail first’ approach rather than dealing with bigger public concerns. The issue, which is expected to be one of the several flashpoints during the Monsoon Session, is also likely to see the opposition raising issues like the alleged NEET paper leak, the removal of Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar, the E-20 petrol issue and the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case.

Why Does It Matter?