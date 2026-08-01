Vande Mataram Bill: What the New Law Says, Penalties; Why Opposition Is Protesting It

Recently, Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending legal protection to India’s National Song, Vande Mataram. The new legislation modifies Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Under the amended law, preventing someone from singing the National Song or causing a disturbance to a gathering engaged in singing it is now a punishable offense.

Where Does the Law Draw the Line?

Under the new amendment provisions, anyone who intentionally prevents the singing of Vande Mataram or creates a disturbance during its performance can face up to three years in prison, a fine, or both. For a second or subsequent conviction, the law sets a mandatory minimum imprisonment of one year. This amendment aligns the penal framework for the National Song with the protections already granted to the National Anthem.

Is Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ Mandatory?

The amendment does not force every citizen to sing Vande Mataram. Instead, it criminalizes deliberate acts of disrespect or intentional disruption during public or official events where the song is being sung. The focus of the legislation is on protecting the honor and sanctity of the National Song, rather than imposing a universal legal duty on individuals to sing along.

Why Opposition Protesting Against Vande Mataram’

Several Opposition parties like DMK, AIMIM and civic organizations have raised concerns about the new legislation, arguing that it could impinge upon freedom of expression and religious liberty. Opponents contend that patriotism should be fostered naturally rather than enforced through penal measures, while others worry the law could be vulnerable to misuse. During parliamentary debates, Opposition MPs staged protests, leading to disruptions and walkouts as Lok Sabha passed the bill.

What Government Has Said

Defending the legislation, the Union Government stated that the amendment honors the deep historic role Vande Mataram played in India’s freedom struggle. According to government, the measure fulfills a long-standing goal of according the National Song the same dignity and legal protection enjoyed by other national symbols, without infringing on individual freedom.

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