LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

A fresh political row erupted over Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. BJP alleged the song was stopped, while Congress called the claim false.

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-16 15:51 IST

A political controversy erupted at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day after the national song, Vande Mataram, was sung in full during the flag-hoisting ceremony. The BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi questioned the decision to sing the entire song and tried to stop it. Congress rejected the claim and said no one interrupted the singing.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the controversy was based on a misunderstanding. He said Sonia Gandhi was actually asking for a chair for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had been standing for a long time.

You Might Be Interested In

BJP Attacks Congress Over Vande Mataram

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain criticised Congress over the controversy. Speaking to NDTV, Hussain said it was “very unfortunate” that the singing of Vande Mataram was allegedly prevented at the Congress office. He also claimed that the song had faced restrictions during earlier Congress-led governments. Hussain further criticised Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for not attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Congress Says Sonia Gandhi Was Asking for a Chair

Congress strongly denied the BJP’s allegations. Jairam Ramesh said there was “no controversy” over Vande Mataram. According to him, Sonia Gandhi was not asking anyone to stop the song.

Instead, she was concerned about Kharge standing for a long time and was asking for a chair to be brought for him. Ramesh also said the entire Vande Mataram was sung at the Congress headquarters and that nobody interfered with the performance.

Why Congress Sings Two Stanzas of Vande Mataram

Ramesh also referred to the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Calcutta on October 28, 1937. He said Rabindranath Tagore had advised that only the opening lines of Vande Mataram should be sung at Congress meetings.

The clarification came after photos and videos from the Independence Day event circulated online, triggering a fresh political clash between the BJP and Congress.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification
Tags: bjpcongressrahul gandhisonia gandhi

RELATED News

BJP Chief’s ‘Ask The Mother’ Remark On CM Vijay Sparks Row, Annamalai Calls It ‘Third-Rate’

‘PoK Would Have Reunited With J&K’: Omar Abdullah Renews Statehood Demand On Independence Day

Surya Hospitals Honours Human Milk Donors on Independence Day, Highlights the Vital Role of Donor Milk in Supporting Vulnerable Newborns

Phone Snatched, Slapped and Kicked: What Happened to Meerut Delivery Boy Over 5-Minute Delay?

Kredily 3.0 Launches KAI, Agentic AI for Payroll and HR, and Expands into AI-Powered Managed Payroll Services

LATEST NEWS

Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos

Indian Navy Sailor, Wife And Two Children Found Dead In Mumbai Home: What Happened?

BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More

Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

BWF World Championships: From PV Sindhu to Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda — List of Indian Players in Action

After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Begins Shooting For Pralay In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins His Next Big Thriller

Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

Australia’s WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check What Baggy Greens Need to Reach Summit Clash After Defeat to Bangladesh

Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Ravindra Jadeja Recalls ‘My Confidence Was Literally Disturbed’, Opens Up On Early Days Of His Test Career

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification
Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification
Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification
Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

QUICK LINKS