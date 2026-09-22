LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response

Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response

The court indicated that a person who respectfully declines to sing the National Song on religious or conscientious grounds should not face criminal consequences and sought the Centre’s response.

The petition was filed by Carnatic musician T.M. Krishna.
The petition was filed by Carnatic musician T.M. Krishna.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 18:27 IST

The Supreme Court has indicated that a person who chooses not to sing one or all stanzas of “Vande Mataram” on grounds of religion or conscience should not face criminal consequences. The observation came while the court was hearing a petition filed by Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna challenging the constitutional validity of the 2026 amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana sought the Union government’s response to the petition and indicated that its scrutiny would focus on the penal consequences of the amended law.

Court Refers to 1986 Bijoe Emmanuel Judgment

During the hearing, the bench referred to the Supreme Court’s 1986 Bijoe Emmanuel judgment, which protected three schoolchildren who respectfully stood during the National Anthem but did not sing it because of their religious beliefs. The court indicated that the principle established in that case continues to hold the field, particularly when the issue concerns a person’s conscience or religious belief.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is T.M. Krishna Challenging?

Krishna has challenged the 2026 amendment as well as Ministry of Home Affairs directions concerning the singing of the complete six-stanza version of Vande Mataram at official functions. The amendment extends Section 3 of the 1971 Act to the National Song. It makes intentionally preventing the singing of Vande Mataram or disrupting an assembly engaged in singing it punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Court Won’t Decide Two-Stanza vs Six-Stanza Question

The bench made it clear that it would not, at this stage, decide what constitutes the National Song or whether its official rendition should contain two or all six stanzas. It said questions concerning national symbols and their form fall within the domain of the elected government. The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to respond to Krishna’s petition within two weeks. The matter remains pending, with the court presently focusing on whether criminal penalties can apply to a person who respectfully declines to sing Vande Mataram for religious or conscientious reasons.
Also Read: Bihar Minister Shockingly Calls Assault On Class 10 Students ‘Isolated Incident’ As Jamui Molestation Video Goes Viral

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response
Tags: not singing Vande MataramSupreme Court Vande MataramT M Krishna Vande MataramVande Mataram caseVande Mataram religious reasonsVande Mataram Supreme Court

RELATED News

Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

Rudra Cottex Limited Filed DRHP With SEBI

Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

Magellanic Cloud Enters AI Smart Fuel Infrastructure Market with Nayara Energy Limited Contract

Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership

LATEST NEWS

India vs Japan T20I: Why Did Umpires Reverse The Wide Decision? What MCC Law Says About Axar Patel Controversy

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

India vs Japan T20I: Japan Captain’s Big Statement After Taking World Champions India to Last Ball

Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?

Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response

Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened

Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH

Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold

Party Will Become Stronger Across Majha & Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Faridabad Viral Video Case: Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Woman With Leking Private MMS Videos — What Happened?

Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response
Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response
Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response
Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response
Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response

QUICK LINKS