Friday, February 7, 2025
Varanasi Court Issues Notice On Plea Against Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Inflammatory Remarks

A Varanasi district court issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a petition seeking the registration of a case against him for allegedly making controversial remarks about Sikhs during his visit to the United States, petitioner Nageshwar Mishra claimed.

Varanasi Court Issues Notice On Plea Against Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Inflammatory Remarks


A Varanasi district court on Friday issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a petition seeking the registration of a case against him for allegedly making controversial remarks about Sikhs during his visit to the United States, petitioner Nageshwar Mishra claimed.

Court Directs Gandhi and State Government to Respond

District Judge Sanjeev Pandey has scheduled the next hearing for February 25 and directed both Rahul Gandhi and the Uttar Pradesh government to file their responses to the petition. The notice was issued on Thursday, and Mishra, a former village head of Tilmapur, Varanasi, confirmed it on Friday.

Claims Against Rahul Gandhi

Mishra alleged that Gandhi, during his US tour, made statements suggesting that Sikhs in India feel unsafe, are denied their right to wear religious symbols like turbans and kara, and are barred from entering gurdwaras. He further claimed that these remarks were endorsed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, which he believes was part of a wider effort to incite unrest in India.

Legal Battle and Fresh Petition

Mishra had earlier approached a lower court, but his plea was dismissed on November 28, 2024. Seeking legal recourse, he filed a fresh petition in the Varanasi district court through his lawyer.

“The court has now issued notices to both the state government and Rahul Gandhi,” Mishra stated.

With the hearing set for February 25, the matter will proceed once both parties submit their official responses.

Read More: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 2 Men Held For `Plot’ To Kill Salman Khan

Filed under

Rahul Gandhi

