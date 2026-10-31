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Home > India News > Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Private Family Cabins, Premium Comfort And More, Check Details

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Private Family Cabins, Premium Comfort And More, Check Details

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper was flagged off on October 31, promising a faster overnight journey with modern amenities, three AC classes, enhanced safety features and 823 berths.

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper. (Image Credit: @yourshreya007/X)
Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper. (Image Credit: @yourshreya007/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 11:55 IST

The Railway Minister and the Chief Minister flagged off the overnight service on October 31. It promises a faster night journey between Varanasi and the capital, with showers in First AC and a long list of safety features. Private family cabins are not mentioned in the official details I could find.

A Night Train Gets A Makeover

For many years now, the trains connecting Varanasi to Delhi have been those that have operated all through the night. This was until Saturday, October 31, when the new train was flagged off. It is the Vande Bharat Sleeper which is the second train in the Vande Bharat series with sleeping facilities and the first in Uttar Pradesh. The first one to be introduced was the Howrah Guwahati route train in January 2026.

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The Flag Off

The Flag Off of the train was to be done by the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It would happen from Varanasi at platform number 8 of Banaras railway station at about 4.30 pm. The train was expected to begin its operation as a special one and reach New Delhi early next morning.

Route And Stops

The train, numbered 27421 from Varanasi and 27422 from New Delhi, runs through Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad, with Varanasi as its main base. Reports differ on whether Aligarh and Ghaziabad will be stops from the start. The station director said only Prayagraj and Kanpur are fixed at first, with the others to be added.

Timings

The train from Varanasi will leave at 8.50 pm, arrive in Prayagraj at 10.35 pm, and reach Kanpur Central at 12.40 am to arrive in New Delhi at 5.55 am. The train from New Delhi will depart at 9.40 pm, arrive in Kanpur Central at 2.25 am and Prayagraj at 4.45 am, and finally reach Varanasi at around 6.45 am.

Fewer Hours On The Road

The train covers about 771 km in roughly nine hours. Compared with the existing Shiv Ganga Express, it saves about 55 minutes on the way to New Delhi and 35 minutes on the way back, according to one report. It is built for a top speed of 160 km/h but will run at up to 130 km/h at first.

Six Days A Week

The service runs six days a week. It will not run from Varanasi on Fridays and from New Delhi on Saturdays, which will be its maintenance days.

How Many Seats, Which Classes

The 16-coach train has one First AC coach with 24 berths, four Second AC coaches with 188 berths and eleven Third AC coaches with 611 berths, for a total of 823 passengers. Two rakes have reached Varanasi.

What It Will Cost

According to the railway notification, the fares are ₹2,880.40 in First AC, ₹2,349.80 in Second AC and ₹1,819.20 in Third AC. Earlier estimates in other reports put the fares higher, so travellers should check the booking site.

What You Get Onboard

The train has CCTV cameras, automatic sensor based doors, fire detection, security alarms and emergency communication. Other features include USB charging ports, Wi Fi, accessible berths and toilets, vacuum toilets, noise insulation and regenerative braking. First AC passengers also get a hot water shower. Reports do not mention private family cabins.

What Happens Next

The first weeks will show how well the train keeps time and how quickly its berths fill. Adding more stops and fixing the fares in practice are the next things to watch. If the service succeeds, other overnight routes in Uttar Pradesh could be next on the list for the same kind of train.

Also Read: 3 Km On A Stretcher To Reach Help: Pregnant Woman’s Painful Journey Exposes Andhra Village’s Road Crisis

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Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Private Family Cabins, Premium Comfort And More, Check Details
Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Private Family Cabins, Premium Comfort And More, Check Details
Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Private Family Cabins, Premium Comfort And More, Check Details
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Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Private Family Cabins, Premium Comfort And More, Check Details

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