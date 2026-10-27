Varanasi MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Graduate, Teacher Winner Name and Latest Updates | UP MLC Election Result

Varanasi MLC Election Results: The Varanasi MLC Election Results 2026 are attracting attention as votes are counted for the Varanasi Division Graduate and Teacher constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Polling was held on October 23, 2026, while counting was scheduled to begin at 8 AM on October 27.

The election covers two separate constituencies: Varanasi Division Graduate and Varanasi Division Teacher. The constituencies include eight districts: Varanasi, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are among the principal parties contesting these seats. However, the winner of each constituency must be confirmed through the official result declaration.

Varanasi MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Latest Updates

The Varanasi MLC election covers two seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Both constituencies went to the polls on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27.

Key details of the election include:

Election: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Biennial Election 2026

Constituencies: Varanasi Division Graduate and Varanasi Division Teacher

Polling date: October 23, 2026

Scheduled counting date: October 27, 2026

Scheduled counting time: 8 AM

Number of Varanasi Division seats: Two

Districts covered: Varanasi, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra

Official information: Varanasi District Administration

The counting process follows the rules applicable to Legislative Council elections. The final result must be confirmed by the relevant Returning Officer.

Latest result status: The official winning candidates, final vote totals and victory margins have not been independently verified for this article. They should be added once the official result declarations are available.

Varanasi Graduate MLC Election Result 2026: Expected Winner Name and Vote Count

The Varanasi Division Graduate constituency is one of the two constituencies involved in the 2026 MLC election. Its electorate consists of eligible voters registered in the Graduate constituency across the eight districts.

The previous representative from this constituency was Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha, whose term was due to expire in December 2026.

Key Candidates in Varanasi Graduate MLC Election 2026

The prominent candidates reported for this contest include:

Kedar Nath Singh: BJP candidate.

Ashutosh Sinha: Samajwadi Party candidate.

Other candidates: The final candidate list also includes candidates from other parties and independents.

The names above should be cross-checked against the final candidate list issued by the election authorities before publication.

Expected Winner Name and Vote Count

The final winner cannot be established without the official counting declaration. The result report should include:

Winner name: To be confirmed from the official declaration.

Winning party: To be confirmed.

Total votes or applicable counting result: To be confirmed.

Victory margin: To be confirmed.

Result declaration: To be checked through the relevant election authority.

The term expected winner refers here to the candidate whose victory is awaited, not to a prediction about the election outcome.

Key Political Parties

The BJP and the Samajwadi Party are among the main political parties contesting the Graduate constituency. Independent candidates and other contestants also form part of the election.

The final result depends on the prescribed counting process and the applicable Single Transferable Vote system.

Total Seats

The Varanasi Division election covers two Legislative Council constituencies:

One Graduate seat

One Teacher seat

At the state level, the 2026 Uttar Pradesh biennial election covers 11 constituencies: five Graduate and six Teacher seats.

Past Election

The previous election for the Varanasi Graduate constituency was held in 2020. Ashutosh Sinha of the Samajwadi Party was elected from the constituency and served as its representative in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The 2026 election is a separate contest. The previous result does not establish the outcome of the current election.

For historical membership information, consult the official Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council members list.

Varanasi MLC Election Results 2026: BJP vs SP Candidates

The BJP versus SP contest is one of the major aspects of the Varanasi MLC elections. Both parties have candidates in the Graduate and Teacher constituencies.

The main candidates reported for the two seats are:

Graduate constituency — BJP: Kedar Nath Singh.

Graduate constituency — SP: Ashutosh Sinha.

Teacher constituency — BJP: Dr Pramod Mishra.

Teacher constituency — SP: Lal Bihari Yadav.

These are reported candidate details and should be checked against the final candidate lists published by the election authorities.

Other candidates are also contesting the two seats. The Graduate and Teacher constituencies are counted separately, so each has its own winner and final result.

The official result declaration will determine:

The winning candidate in the Graduate constituency.

The winning candidate in the Teacher constituency.

The final vote totals under the applicable counting rules.

The margin of victory, where applicable.

The party affiliation of each elected candidate.

For official notices, visit the Varanasi District Election Officer portal.

Varanasi MLC Election 2026 Voting Percentage: Graduate and Teacher Seats

Voting for the Varanasi Division Graduate and Teacher constituencies took place on October 23, 2026, from 8 AM to 4 PM.

The two constituencies have separate electorates. The Graduate constituency is for eligible registered graduate voters, while the Teacher constituency is for eligible registered teacher voters.

Important polling details include:

Graduate constituency: Includes eligible registered graduate voters across the eight districts.

Teacher constituency: Includes eligible registered teacher voters across the same eight districts.

Polling date: October 23, 2026.

Polling hours: 8 AM to 4 PM.

Voting method: Preference-based ballot voting under the applicable election rules.

Final turnout figures: Should be checked against the official election report before publication.

Turnout percentages alone cannot determine the winner. The final outcome depends on the counting of valid ballots according to the applicable rules.

The official district election portal provides election notices and voter-list information: Varanasi District Election Officer portal.