Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Varanasi : Seven Detained For Chanting Hanuman Chalisa During Namaz

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, seven individuals were briefly detained by the police after they recited Hanuman Chalisa near a mosque on the premises of Uday Pratap College while fellow students were offering namaz.

Varanasi : Seven Detained For Chanting Hanuman Chalisa During Namaz

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, seven individuals were briefly detained by the police after they recited Hanuman Chalisa near a mosque on the premises of Uday Pratap College while fellow students were offering namaz. The incident occurred on Tuesday, leading to a brief standoff between the students and authorities. The police intervened to defuse the situation and later released the detained students later that evening.

Protest Against “Outsiders” Attending Namaz

Vivekanand Singh, a student leader at Uday Pratap College, claimed that the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa was intended as a protest against “outsiders” attending namaz at the college mosque. He clarified the students’ position, saying, “We have no problem if the students here offer namaz or worship in the mosque or temple on the college premises. But we do not accept that outsiders are gathering here in the name of offering namaz on the college premises.” Singh’s statement reflects concerns about non-student individuals participating in religious activities on the campus, which triggered the recitation of the religious hymn as an act of resistance.

Police Intervention and Detentions

The situation escalated when the students refused to stop their chanting near the mosque, insisting on their right to protest. The police were called to the scene and worked to pacify the protesting students. “The police pacified them and sent them back. The police also detained seven students who were released in the evening,” stated Vidush Saxena, the Additional Commissioner of Police for the Varanasi Cantt area. The authorities took action to restore order on the campus and prevent any further disruptions, though the tensions between the groups remained high.

The incident also highlights an ongoing dispute over the mosque’s ownership and its place on the college campus. College principal D K Singh explained that a notice from 2018 had stated that the mosque on the premises was donated to the Waqf Board by the Nawab of Tonk and that the land was a Waqf property. The notice had questioned the legitimacy of the mosque’s construction on the college grounds. In response, the college administration had maintained that the mosque was built illegally, emphasizing that the college property was owned by a trust and could neither be bought nor sold. This disagreement has fueled tensions, adding a layer of complexity to the issue.

Construction Stoppage at the Mosque

Further complicating matters, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Meena confirmed that the college administration had filed complaints in 2022, leading to a halt in construction work at the mosque. The dispute over the mosque’s legal standing and the campus’s control has been a point of contention between the college authorities and the local community, with both sides asserting their rights over the premises.

Read More : India-China Relations Improving After LAC Disengagement, Says Jaishankar

Filed under

Namaz Students Detained For Hanuman Chalisa Varanasi College Incident

Advertisement

Also Read

Rohtang Pass Closed Due To Black Ice; Safety Advisory Issued For Tourists

Rohtang Pass Closed Due To Black Ice; Safety Advisory Issued For Tourists

How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis And From Which Cast Does He Belong? Top Google Searches On The New Maharashtra CM

How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis And From Which Cast Does He Belong? Top Google Searches...

ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Mission Launch Due to Spacecraft Anomaly

ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Mission Launch Due to Spacecraft Anomaly

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

BCCI Rejects PCB’s Hybrid Model Proposal For ICC Events In India

BCCI Rejects PCB’s Hybrid Model Proposal For ICC Events In India

Entertainment

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox