‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, We Mean It’: India Responds Swiftly To Myanmar Quake As Death Toll Rises Over 1600; Rescuers Dig For Survivors

India has once again proven its commitment to global humanitarian efforts by launching a rapid relief operation in Myanmar following a catastrophic earthquake. On Saturday, the Indian government underscored its position as the "first responder," embodying the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"—the world is one family.

Operation Brahma: India’s Relief Efforts

In response to the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, India immediately initiated Operation Brahma. This relief mission, led by the Indian Air Force, involved dispatching 15 tons of essential supplies, including tents, sleeping bags, and medical provisions, to assist the affected communities.

During a special briefing on Operation Brahma, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India’s unwavering support. “A massive earthquake struck Myanmar yesterday around the afternoon. We all are aware of the kind of destruction it has caused. Soon after the tragedy, our Prime Minister conveyed his concerns and assured that India would provide all possible support to Myanmar in this hour of crisis,” he said.

Meaning Behind the Mission Name

Explaining the significance of the operation’s name, Jaiswal said, “Brahma, as you know, is the God of creation. At a time when we are extending a helping hand to rebuild Myanmar, this name carries a special meaning.” He added that India’s commitment to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” goes beyond words and is demonstrated through actions.

PM Modi’s Assurance to Myanmar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, expressing his deepest condolences and solidarity. “Today, Prime Minister spoke to Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. He conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the people and the government of India for the loss of precious lives. He also conveyed that we stand in solidarity with the government and people of Myanmar. We would do our best to provide relief, rescue, and whatever assistance is required to deal with this calamity,” Jaiswal stated.

Deployment of Relief and Rescue Teams

India has mobilized five aircraft to transport critical supplies, search and rescue teams, and a field hospital to Myanmar. The first aircraft, carrying 15 tons of relief material, took off from Hindon Air Force Base at 3 AM and arrived in Yangon by 8 AM IST. The Indian ambassador personally handed over the supplies to the Chief Minister of Yangon.

“One aircraft took off this morning, and two more will carry search and rescue teams and other essential supplies. In the evening, two additional aircraft will transport a field hospital, bringing the total to five,” Jaiswal confirmed.

A contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel has also been dispatched for relief and rescue operations. “These 15 tons of materials include tents, blankets, essential medicines, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, generators, solar lamps, food packets, and kitchen sets,” Jaiswal explained. “Additionally, two aircraft will carry search and rescue personnel along with canine squads.”

Relief Efforts Focused on Most Affected Areas

Jaiswal confirmed that the aid is being directed to Naypyidaw, from where it will be transported to Mandalay, the hardest-hit region.

“The second tranche of relief supplies will reach Naypyidaw later today and will then be moved to Mandalay, which has seen the maximum devastation,” he said.

India is also preparing a third tranche of support, which includes a field hospital with 118 medical specialists. “This team will depart from Agra and land in Naypyidaw before being transported to Mandalay,” Jaiswal added.

India’s Long-Term Assistance to Myanmar

The Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, is actively coordinating with local authorities. “Our ambassador is presently in Naypyidaw, working closely with the Myanmar government. We are discussing long-term support, particularly for infrastructure repair in Mandalay,” Jaiswal stated.

Additionally, India has deployed four naval ships carrying humanitarian aid. “Two have already set sail, and two more will depart shortly. The Indian Navy is in direct communication with its Myanmar counterparts for smooth delivery of assistance,” Jaiswal informed.

Unprecedented Destruction and Rising Death Toll

The earthquake, the strongest to hit Myanmar in over a century, has left behind unimaginable devastation. Reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) suggest that the death toll could exceed 10,000. So far, at least 1,644 people have been confirmed dead, with over 3,400 injured and many still missing. The earthquake also caused extensive damage in Bangkok, Thailand, killing at least 10 people there.

“We need aid,” pleaded Thar Aye, a 68-year-old resident of Mandalay. “We don’t have enough of anything.”

Harrowing Rescue Efforts Underway

Rescue teams in Mandalay are working tirelessly to locate survivors trapped beneath rubble. At the Sky Villa Condominium, where half of its 12 floors collapsed, a woman named Phyu Lay Khaing was miraculously pulled out alive after hours of digging. However, many remain missing, leaving families in anguish.

“We cannot find him yet. I only have this child—I feel so heartbroken,” said Min Min Khine, whose son remains trapped under debris.

International Aid and Challenges

Myanmar’s military government has issued a rare plea for international assistance, acknowledging the scale of the disaster. Countries like India, China, and the United States have stepped forward with aid. President Donald Trump pledged US support, while China has dispatched over 80 rescue personnel and committed $13.8 million in emergency aid.

However, relief efforts face severe challenges due to damaged infrastructure. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned of “a severe shortage” of medical supplies, coupled with destroyed roads and disrupted communication networks.

Crisis in Bangkok

In Bangkok, the tremors caused a massive 30-story building under construction to collapse near the Chatuchak weekend market. Rescuers are racing against time to locate survivors, with at least eight confirmed dead and 79 missing.

“All my friends and my brother were in the building when it collapsed,” said construction worker Khin Aung, desperately hoping for their survival.

India’s Continued Commitment to Humanitarian Aid

India has a history of being the first responder in times of crisis. The country previously launched “Operation Dosti” to aid Myanmar after Cyclone Yagi and has consistently provided humanitarian assistance to affected regions worldwide.

“India remains committed to its policy of being the first responder. Whether it’s natural disasters or humanitarian crises, we will continue to extend our support to those in need,” Jaiswal reaffirmed.

As Myanmar struggles to recover from this devastating earthquake, India’s swift and comprehensive relief efforts stand as a testament to its unwavering support for its neighbors in times of need.